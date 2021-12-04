How to earn Challenge Swaps from Chipotle in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite has teamed up with a handful of brands like Chipotle to bring players rewards within collaborations. Each brand promotion has been providing players with different rewards, and Chipotle will be handing out Challenge Swaps to those that get involved.

Challenge Swaps are always a great boost to have in Halo Infinite, especially when a weekly challenge appears that seems nearly impossible or too frustrating. With the Chipotle X Halo Infinite promotion, players can get a handful of swaps for ordering food that they might've already wanted in the first place. The only catch is that the Chipotle app or site will be needed in the process.

Earning Halo Infinite Challenge Swaps from the Chipotle promotion

The bulk of the Halo Infinite and Chipotle collaboration is centered around using a promo code when buying their food. Of course, the promo code is entirely Halo themed to keep up with the brands working together.

When fans have decided what they want to eat, and maybe they're gearing up for a long session of ranked play with a burrito, they'll need to enter in the code. The code itself is HALO117. That's simple enough, and as any fan knows, that is in reference to Master Chief or John-117.

This promo code can't be used just anywhere, and it's designated for the Chipotle app and website. Both of them allow customers to place orders for pickup directly from those services, with all of the options that are usually available. Once the order is complete, enter in the Halo Infinite code at checkout for the rewards to initiate.

Aside from using the promo code for Challenge Swaps, there is one other way to get some more, as long as the person is a Chipotle Rewards member. Anyone who is part of the rewards program can use some of their points to claim more Challenge Swaps. It only requires customers to use 100 points in the rewards exchange.

Receiving the Halo Infinite Challenge Swaps from Chipotle

Whether fans used the HALO117 code at checkout, or the 100 reward points, the next step is to claim the codes for the Challenge Swaps. Chipotle will send an email with the codes when either method is used in the promo.

With the codes in hand, players can head to the Halo Waypoint website, where any reward codes are entered and processed to a Halo Infinite account. This process is used for any rewards promotion for Halo Infinite as long as they run.

