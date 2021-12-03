How to enter the Swarovski x Halo Infinite sweepstakes

Halo Infinite and Xbox announced their collaboration with Swarovski as one of the latest that players could get involved in. Each promotion so far has had a unique task, and there will be sweepstakes to earn some rather rare rewards for this collaboration.

So far, the Swarovski collaboration seems to have some of the rarest collectibles out of all the promotions attributed to Halo Infinite. Rewards like the Jeep are obviously one of a kind, but the crystal glass collectibles are in incredibly short supply.

Entering the Swarovski and Halo Infinite sweepstakes

To earn any kind of rewards from the collaboration, players will need to enter into the Swarovski x Halo Infinite sweepstakes. It will take some time to fill out, but nothing more than a few minutes out of the day.

The first thing fans will need to do is head to the Swarovski website and open up the section dedicated to the Halo Infinite promotion. Anyone interested in the event can click here to be redirected to the website where they will find all of the descriptions for the collectibles which are on full display. If fans scroll down, they will find all of the fields required to fill out for the sweepstakes.

There's a lot to fill out such as an address, name, and contact information. Below that, fans will also find a survey of other games that they would like to see collectible collaborations for. Plenty of options are available in the survey, and Swarovski appears to want to collaborate with many more games apart from Halo Infinite. However, the Halo collectibles themselves look fantastic.

What are the Swarovski and Halo Infinite rewards?

For those who haven't reviewed the full rewards yet, there are two different crystal glass collectibles that are being distributed by Swarovski. One is the Mjolnir Helmet worn by Master Chief in Halo Infinite, and the other is the iconic energy sword. Both have over one hundred different facets on their face.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Overall, there are 117 duos of the collectibles that will be sent out to 117 different lucky fans. Of course, the 117 was chosen to reflect Master Chief as John-117 within the games. Those 117 will be the only ones made, so the lucky fans who get them will have quite the reward.

Edited by Siddharth Satish