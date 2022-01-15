Halo Infinite community wants to use service tags as emblems on weapons and armor

Halo Infinite's success as a release in 2021 has a lot to do with how well it has been accepted by the community.

The latest installment is the biggest release of the iconic series so far, with the game boasting the best of previous games across a vast, open world. The reason for bigger growth has been the way 343 Industries has made multi-player free-to-play. This has resulted in the entry of a lot of new players who have helped to make this game a lively one.

Chris Davis @cdavis_games Played some Halo Infinite and it is absolutely the most fun I've had with a Halo game. My main issues with the series related to how sluggish it felt. Infinite feels faster and has snappier gunplay, plus the hook helps mobility a lot.



There are issues with the game, but the community has been extremely useful in this regard. There are also unique creations and ideas proposed by the community, one of which has now resulted in a wonderful idea in the Halo Infinite Reddit community.

Halo Infinite Fans want to use tags as emblems on weapons, helmets, and armor

Service tags are a combination of letters are numbers which every player in Halo Infinite obtains upon creating their account. They can be found on the profile of the player. However, the reddit user u/Taku_Skellaku brought forward the idea of enabling the service tag to be displayed on weapons and armors.

It's a unique proposition and even resembles what happens in real life. Many army personnel use dog tags and even paint their traditional call signs on their weapons or even armored vehicles. Even the community seems to appreciate the idea immensely and there are several requests for it to be brought to the game.

This is a hilarious reaction given how unlocking items has previously worked in the game. It will be even better if it's available to all players at the start by default, since the customization options at the beginning of the game are relatively less.

Another major suggestion has been not only to add the feature, but for it to be done in such a manner that players can choose the positions to put the emblem.

Given the issue with the Fracture: Tenrai event rewards, the community is certainly skeptical. During the event, many of the advertised rewards were locked behind a pay wall in the in-game store.

It remains to be seen if 343 Industries implements such a feature in the near future. The developers have previously shown a willingness to make decisions based on player feedback. If the feature is indeed added, it will be a simple but cool customization option in the game.

Edited by Siddharth Satish