Halo Infinite multiplayer February 2 ultimate challenge and reward

Starting today, February 2, 2022, at 6:00 pm GMT / 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT, Halo Infinite's weekly challenges will reset, and for the ultimate mission, players will need to complete the following:

Challenge: Fiesta Killjoy—Stop three Killing Sprees in Fiesta

As for the reward, Spartans will be able to get their hands on the Whispered Sky weapon coating upon completing the challenge. It is quite a popular cosmetic reward, and this week, there will be many players looking to complete all the challenges as soon as possible.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer brings in weekly challenges for players to complete and earn some amazing cosmetic rewards. These reset every Tuesday, and along with the more standard missions, players also get to enjoy the ultimate challenges, which, unlike the former, are not that easy to complete.

Halo @Halo



⚔️ Live by choice, not by chance. Embrace your inner warrior and dive into week 3 of Fracture: Tenrai - now live in #HaloInfinite ⚔️ aka.ms/HaloTenraiLaun… Live by choice, not by chance. Embrace your inner warrior and dive into week 3 of Fracture: Tenrai - now live in #HaloInfinite!⚔️ aka.ms/HaloTenraiLaun… https://t.co/8bWPSqx8aa

How to unlock and complete the ultimate challenge in Halo Infinite?

Halo @Halo If your story must come to an end, make it memorable. Log in for the final day of the free Cyber Showdown event in #HaloInfinite - wrapping on February 1! If your story must come to an end, make it memorable. Log in for the final day of the free Cyber Showdown event in #HaloInfinite - wrapping on February 1! https://t.co/RhT3fR6wa2

Players will not be able to access the ultimate challenges as soon as the reset drops every Tuesday. Spartans will first need to complete all the standard missions before even getting a chance to attempt the ultimate one.

So those who want to get their hands on the Whispered Sky weapon coating will first have to go through all the regular sessions that dropped with this week’s cycle. There are 20 standard missions in total, each with varying difficulty, and the type of challenges differ significantly from one another as well.

While these aren’t too tough to finish, they do take a considerable amount of time nonetheless, and require players to queue for a certain number of games.

However, unlike the standard missions, the ultimate one is a bit of a challenge and does force the players into a bit of a grind.

Also Read Article Continues below

This week’s “Fiesta Killjoy - Stop three Killing Sprees in Fiesta” also looks like it will require players to grind out Fiesta matches unless they get lucky very early on.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee