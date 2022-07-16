"343 Industries be brought before international tribunal": Halo Infinite players furious with new weekly challenge reward

The multiplayer part of Halo Infinite has been in a tough place lately, with the game losing the majority of its early promise. Much of it is down to how 343 Industries have handled things regarding new content and rewards.

The recent tips that players can get by completing 21 weekly tasks are just one example of the poor rewards that have infuriated many in the community.

Users can get a Rakshasa Sapphire front visor after completing all the weekly missions. Unfortunately, the rewards are underwhelming because they have to achieve many missions.

On top of that, the reward hardly looks attractive, with the visor looking incredibly dull in color codes. Naturally, gamers are distraught with what 343 Industries has done, and a Resetera discussion thread showed the furor among the fans.

Halo Infinite players highly displeased with new weekly rewards

The Resetera thread was created by user The_Iceman2288, who posted the tweet made by the official Twitter account of Halo. In the description, the user commented that the rewards are so bad that fans will have to see them to believe it.

Halo @Halo



Complete this week's Ultimate Challenge to earn the Rakshasa Sapphire Front visor! A precious gem.Complete this week's Ultimate Challenge to earn the Rakshasa Sapphire Front visor! #HaloLoneWolves A precious gem. Complete this week's Ultimate Challenge to earn the Rakshasa Sapphire Front visor! #HaloLoneWolves https://t.co/Own5FN11HW

Others also shared their opinions and were not happy at all. One said:

"I suggest that 343i be brought before an international tribunal to answer for this."

Another gamer commented that they couldn't understand how things were going so wrong for Halo Infinite, which looked so bright on release:

"What the h**l is even going on with this game? It's a d**n shame, they finally got me into a Halo game because it feels so good, but I dropped it immediately because there's no content or real motivation to come back to play and they just don't seem to be trying to get me back in..."

A player commented that they had no idea what the actual reward was looking at the tweet:

"Just looking at the picture I legit had no idea what the reward was. It all looks the same level of greyed out."

For some, the downfall of the game has been great from what it was at launch:

"Oh how the mighty have fallen."

One more user commented that Halo Infinite could take a leaf out of the books of Destiny 2. A special effect instead of these visors would be far better as a reward and worthwhile for a player's time and effort:

"I would honestly prefer it if it was just a cool effect that lasts for the week you completed the challenges. Like Destiny does with the nightfall stuff."

One gamer commented that while the visor is underwhelming, there's still an improvement on the stickers that were provided as rewards:

"At least it's better than that same sticker that they brought back for multiple weeks but for different places/weapons/vehicles you could put it. Now that was dire."

This user recalled the earlier controversy over a nameplate that had racist innuendos associated with it and had to be renamed by 343 Industries.

HaloHub #SaveHaloDotAPI @HaloHubGG Utterly disgraceful?

The nameplate added to Utterly disgraceful?The nameplate added to #Halo #Halo Infinite for Juneteenth (which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans) is named "Bonobo" which is a type of great ape. This needs to be removed and an apology needs to be issued immediately. 🚨Utterly disgraceful? The nameplate added to #Halo #HaloInfinite for Juneteenth (which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans) is named "Bonobo" which is a type of great ape. This needs to be removed and an apology needs to be issued immediately. https://t.co/evxnVfk7E4

"At least it's not racist."

Another player mentioned that the cosmetics in Halo Infinite have been poor from the beginning:

"The cosmetics in this game have been a joke from day 1 no idea how they're making any money."

While some commented in support, the overwhelming majority thought the rewards were inferior. 343 Industries has already received a lot of flak for their overall execution and content in Halo Infinite.

The co-op part of the campaign has been launched recently and will surely help rekindle fans' interest. However, the multiplayer section has been lagging considerably, and the developers now have their tasks cut out.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

