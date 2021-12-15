Halo Infinite Ranked has more players in Onyx than Bronze

The percentage of players in each Halo Infinite ranked division was released in the latest blog post for the game, and that includes both Bronze and Onyx. If players were wondering exactly where the community stacks up against each other in Ranked, the perfect information came directly from the source.

As 343 Industries discussed their plan to tune Ranked within their blog post, the studio also released some graphs that show how full each division is. Many of their goals for the Ranked playlist are being met in terms of CSR, but in some aspects, there is still a lot of work to do. One interesting metric for the time being is the amount of Onyx players versus Bronze players.

Percentage of players in each division for Halo Infinite Ranked

In terms of population, the Onyx and Bronze divisions within Halo Infinite Ranked are the least dense. Between the two of them, just under 7% of the Ranked community is in one or the other. While this is likely the intended outcome, 343 may want to tune the CSR (MMR) so that there aren't more Bronze players than there are in Onyx.

Regardless of the queue that players are in, Onyx makes up around 5% of the Ranked population. On the other hand, Bronze players never go over 2%, and even go as low as .3% in one of the queue options. When changes are introduced to CSR, players may see those percentages flipped between divisions. Overall, though, both divisions will likely continue to make up 7% of the community.

All of the population percentage for ranked was displayed. (Image via Microsoft)

Going forward, 343 stated that the goal is to move the median division to Platinum 1. Based on the graphs provided by 343, there is a massive spike in players at Diamond 1, especially in the solo/duo playlists.

How will 343 change the ranked playlist in Halo Infinite?

In the blog post, 343 pointed out that the open queue playlist has the closest model to the desired MMR for Ranked in the future. While this queue does have a Diamond 1 spike, Platinum 1 remains the largest division of them all.

Also Read Article Continues below

The algorithm for CSR in Halo Infinite Ranked will be directly tuned so that there is less inflation in Diamond and Onyx. 343 mentioned that Onyx at 1500 had another small spike that shouldn't necessarily be there in the future. When that update arrives, Onyx may finally be the rarest ranking in Halo Infinite.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider