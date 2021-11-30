Halo Infinite console players demand PC crossplay to be turned off due to excess cheaters

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode is crossplay enabled, allowing both console and PC gamers to play together.

However, console players are demanding that the developers remove crossplay, due to the massive influx of cheaters from the PC version. Halo Infinite has been experiencing increased growth in cheaters over the past few days.

Swany @SwanyPlaysGames One of the reasons I stick to console gaming is to avoid all the cheaters on PC.



Now with games adding mandatory crossplay, I'm going up again PC players with pinpoint aim and wall hacks.



As a result, the experience of genuine PC players is getting damaged. However, since crossplay is enabled, console players are also experiencing the same issue.

Halo Infinite’s cheater issue can hurt the player base for PC and consoles

Halo Infinite’s anti-cheat is not supported by companies like BattleEye or Easy Anti-Cheat. Rather, the game has a server-side player detection system. If the system feels that someone is behaving suspiciously, then it will ban them.

However, it seems that a few players have already found a way to bypass that, as the number of cheaters are rising excessively within the game. While all of these cheaters are primarily coming from the PC version of the game, the consoles are being caught in the cross-fire.

Mr.240p @Calhoun__Tubbs Could Halo Infinite be the first multiplayer game to remove crossplay with PC to combat cheaters? Would be nice but they won’t do it 😂😂 same way Activision refuses to remove it despite pc cheaters basically running regular Warzone matches.. Could Halo Infinite be the first multiplayer game to remove crossplay with PC to combat cheaters? Would be nice but they won’t do it 😂😂 same way Activision refuses to remove it despite pc cheaters basically running regular Warzone matches..

This is because Halo Infinite offers crossplay. This means both PC and Xbox players can play together. Therefore, cheaters who are coming from the PC version of the game are also spoiling the experience for console players.

As a result, console players are demanding that the crossplay be removed or at least turned off, until the cheater issue has been dealt with. Obviously, as of now, 343 Industries has not commented on anything regarding this matter.

The issue is that cheaters can definitely damage the player base across both PCs as well as consoles. Games like Warzone have lost a large chunk of their player base, on accounts of an excess influx of cheaters.

Even Destiny 2 suffered a lot over the past year, until Bungie finally implemented BattleEye into their system. Therefore, 343 Industries needs to act fast on this and if possible collaborate with BattleEye or Easy Anti-Cheat to put a break on this issue.

Currently, Halo Infinite is one of the most rapidly growing multiplayer games on the market. The free-to-play feature, along with the classic Halo nostalgia, is definitely helping the game out a lot. However, if proper care is not taken, then the player base can die out faster than it is has risen.

