Handguard farming routes for Ayato's ascension: Genshin Impact 2.6 guide

Genshin Impact will finally introduce Ayato as a five-star playable character in patch 2.6. The hype for Ayaka's older brother has been unreal, and it wouldn't be a surprise if his banner breaks all sales records.

However, Ayato will be an efficient DPS/sub-DPS unit only after players ascend him and level up his talents. To do that, they must farm a ton of Handguards that are dropped by the Nobushi enemies in the open world.

Here are some prominent Handguard farming routes that will be useful for players in Genshin Impact version 2.6.

How to get Handguards in Genshin Impact

It is worth noting that Nobushi are primarily found on the islands of Inazuma, and players should not waste their time looking for them in Liyue or Mondstadt.

Seirai Island

There are four teleport waypoints and a Statue of Seven on the island that will help players in getting closer to Nobushi Samurais.

They can start with any teleport waypoint or Statue of Seven, but should then follow the route showcased in the image below:

Farming route for Handguards in Seirai Island (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive map)

Jinren Island

Jinren Island is one of the best places to farm for Handguards. Players can teleport to the northern waypoint and then head towards the southern island.

By following the route, they'll be able to encounter over 15 Nobushi and collect a ton of Famed and Kageuchi handguards.

Farming routes for Handguard in Inazuma (Image via Interactive Map)

Narukami Island

The teleport waypoints in these regions of Narukami island are essential for farming Handguards:

Konda Village

Ritou

Grand Narukami Shrine

Chinju Forest

Kamisato Estate

Some Nobushi enemies located in far-off places have been ignored in the image because players might waste their time reaching them.

Farming routes for Handguards in Narukami Island (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

Watatsumi Island

The northern teleport waypoint on Watatsumi Island and Borou Village are the most important to farm Handguards. Some locations have again been ignored in the image in order to keep the route efficient.

Farming routes for Handguards in Inazuma (Image via Interactive Map)

With the farming routes mentioned above, players will be able to access over 150 Nobushi Samurai, and the entire journey should roughly take around an hour.

Handguards are not just used by Ayato. They are also ascension materials for Ayaka, Yae Miko, and Raiden Shogun as well, meaning players won't regret farming them as they can be used elsewhere.

