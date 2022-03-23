5 secret Genshin Impact quests you probably missed (March 2022)

With as many quests as there are in Genshin Impact, it should be no surprise that a few of them are bound to go unnoticed by some players. It's usually the secret quests that don't give amazing rewards or those that aren't tied to a quest series that Travelers tend to miss.

Astute players won't miss a quest. However, this article is geared more toward casual players who might not be the most efficient when it comes to clearing content in this game. It will only include content up to Genshin Impact 2.5.

5 Genshin Impact quests that some Travelers might have missed

5) The Narukami Trail

"The Narukami Trail" requires Travelers to complete the "Neko is a Cat" series, which involves the player completing nine separate quests. However, that is not the only requirement for Genshin Impact players to consider.

They must also complete any one of these Commissions (or a mix of them) up to four times:

A Fishy Favor

Shrine Cleanup

The Cat's Tail

"The Narukami Trail" is pretty straightforward as it involves the player talking to NPCs and going to specific locations. Completing everything will give Genshin Impact players the following rewards:

20,000 Mora

100 Adventure EXP

5 Hero's Wits

4) Fate of a Fighter

This quest is unique because it can award players with its main rewards twice (once through the primary objectives and another through the hidden objectives). This means that Travelers could potentially get:

80 Primogems

60,000 Mora

600 Adventure EXP

8 Hero's Wits

Players must complete "In the Name of the Resistance" and go to the shipwreck at Nazuchi Beach to start this quest. It essentially involves the player defeating several Nobushi and Kairagi enemies, talking to an NPC, and giving them 12 Naku Weeds. Afterward, they must wait until 10:00 to 12:00 on the next day to speak to that NPC again.

The hidden objective involves the player defeating four groups of Nobushi and Kairagi, and they will get some extra tasks to complete afterward. Completing the entirety of this portion will give players the "Oh, the Humanity!" achievement.

3) Time and Wind

East of Starsnatch Cliff is a nameless island that doesn't appear on the world map. Should Genshin Impact players bother to go there, they will discover a quest known as "Time and Wind." Normally, Travelers would have no reason to go here unless they're really deep into the exploration aspect of Genshin Impact.

"Time and Wind" involves the player using Elemental Sight around 2:00 to 5:00 and using Anemo to disperse some deposits of winds. Travelers must also defeat an Eye of the Storm.

The rewards for doing so consist of:

60 Primogems

60,000 Mora

500 Adventure EXP

5 Hero's Wits

3 Mystic Enhancement Ores

2) Storytelling Method

Having to complete a Commission twice to get two separate branching paths is an easy-to-miss requirement. In this case, "Storytelling Method" requires the player to complete "Is This Novel Amazing?" twice (choosing different answers in both runs). Doing so will unlock two separate Commissions:

This Novel Seems... Familiar?

This Novel Seems... Problematic?

Given the rarity of obtaining a specific Commission in Genshin Impact, some players might not be aware that "Storytelling Method" exists. The actual content consists of the player going through a Domain, but the rewards sadly don't include Primogems.

1) Fertilizer... Salesperson?

Anything that doesn't give Genshin Impact players Primogems is often not worth the effort. Sadly, "Fertilizer... Salesperson?" is a good example of that, and it has several requirements to boot:

Warriors' Dreams Like Spring Grass Renewing

In Another Land

Endless Research (to start In Another Land)

And This Treasure Goes to... (to start Endless Research)

Omnipresence Over Mortals (to start Warriors' Dreams Like Spring Grass Renewing)

Thankfully, all a player has to do in "Fertilizer... Salesperson?" is defeat some slimes and talk to a few NPCs. The rewards are:

20,000 Mora

100 Adventure EXP

5 Hero's Wits

