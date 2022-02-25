5 secret Genshin Impact achievements you may have missed in version 2.4

Genshin Impact version 2.4 arrived with the Enkanomiya region and several hidden achievements. Players can complete them while exploring the open world, but there's a good chance that they will miss them unknowingly.

Secret achievements are often based on quests, open-world challenges, and finding items. With the release of version 2.5, the community's focus has shifted to the Three Realms Gateway Offering event, and players might forget about the achievements they've missed.

Here's a guide to completing five such secret achievements and getting Primogems.

Hidden achievements that were added in Genshin Impact version 2.4

1) One key for each lock

It is no surprise that players will unlock an achievement called 'One key for each lock' once they find all the Key Sigils in Enkanomiya. There are 59 sigils in the region, and these are used to access certain areas, afterimages, and quests.

The location of a Key Sigil appears on the mini-map when players walk near them in Enkanomiya and these items should not be overlooked.

2) If Tokoyo Ookami Knew of This

This achievement is locked behind the World Quest named Collection of Dragons and Snakes. A ghost named Ema asks the Traveler and Paimon to collect five books that are hidden in Inazuma and Enkanomiya.

While four books are hidden in Enkanomiya, the final one can be purchased from Yae Miko's publishing house in Inazuma. The guide to completing the quest is embedded below:

3) Light and Dark, Dusk and Dawn

Genshin Impact players have to reach the top of Dainichi Mikoshi to unlock the achievement called Light and Dark, Dusk and Dawn.

With two ways to reach the top, travelers can either climb manually or use a portal that is granted by Aberaku. The afterimage appears in a quest that also gives the Divine Bridle as a reward.

4) Maybe Get Yourself a More Social Hobby

It is important to clear Date's Challenge to unlock this achievement. This is a questline where players have to collect Date's Other Medal of Recognition, open the secret room and obtain the treasure.

The quest can be initiated from the Evernight Temple region, and the guide for the same has been shown below:

5) What Difference Does This Make?

To get this achievement, travelers must sit in all the special spots in the Enkanomiya region. First, they have to visit the secret chamber in Dainichi Mikoshi and then sit on a rock to summon the afterimage called Kabayama.

Kabayama then gives clues for finding other special spots that are located in:

Evernight Temple

The Serpent's Heart

The Narrows

After discovering all the special locations, players have to return to Kabayama and explain their journey. The afterimage gives a Precious Chest as a reward and the achievement.

The video below contains all the special spots in Enkanomiya:

Each of these achievements in Genshin Impact will give travelers 5-10 Primogems as rewards. There is a plethora of such hidden achievements, and it is safe to assume that plenty more will be added with The Chasm in Genshin Impact version 2.6.

Edited by Atul S