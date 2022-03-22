How many primogems are needed to get Venti in Genshin Impact 2.6?

Venti, the Anemo Archon, is returning to Genshin Impact with the 2.6 update. His banner will be available as character event wish-2 alongside Ayato.

Despite being one of the oldest characters in the game, Venti is still popular among players. His crowd-controlling abilities are beneficial in the Spiral Abyss, and anyone who doesn't have Kazuha can include Venti in their team.

On that note, here's an estimate of the Primogems that will be required to get Venti in Genshin Impact version 2.6.

Primogems required to get at least one copy of Venti in Genshin Impact

Pity and soft pity mechanics explained

Venti's banner will be available for a limited time, so players must use Intertwined Fates to wish for him. Each Intertwined Fate costs 160 Primogems, and a ten-pull costs 1600 Primogems.

Then, there are the soft pity and pity mechanics. Owing to pity, players get a guaranteed five-star at 90 wishes if they do not get a single five-star drop in the first 89 pulls. However, soft pity begins at around 70-75 wishes, and players usually get a five-star character before 90 wishes.

It is worth noting that pity and soft pity reset as soon as players get a five-star character.

50-50 mechanics in Genshin Impact banners explained

Even though pity and soft pity mechanics exist, the guaranteed five-star character may or may not be Venti. There's a 50-50 chance of getting the featured banner character, and if players lose the 50-50 once, the next five-star drop is guaranteed to be the featured banner character.

With all the basics out of the way, we can move ahead with calculations. Each 10 pull costs 1600 Primogems, and players will at least get a single five-star drop at 90 wishes (14,000 Primogems). If they lose the 50-50 and get a character other than Venti, they might have to spend another 14,400 Primogems (90 wishes) to get him.

Hence, players can get at least one copy of Venti by spending 28,800 Primogems. It is important to reiterate that this estimate is based on the following assumptions:

Players' pity and soft pity on the character event wish banner is currently at 0.

Players get the first five-star character at 90 wishes but lose the 50-50.

Players get Venti at 90 wishes after losing the 50-50.

Genshin Impact's gacha system is entirely based on luck. While some players might have to actually spend over 20,000 Primogems to get one Venti, others might be able to get multiple copies within a single ten pull.

