How to check pity for Genshin Impact 2.6 banners

The new Genshin Impact 2.6 update is scheduled to launch in a week and will feature the return of Venti and Ayaka to event wish banners. Kamisato Ayato will also make his first appearance on the feature banners. Players will have a chance to summon either of these three powerful characters if they have enough Primogems.

Like every other gacha based game, Genshin Impact also has its own pity system. Players can take advantage of this pity system to get any five-star character. It is easy to calculate pity and players are spared from doing any complicated math to summon another five-star.

This article will cover how players can check their pity for the 2.6 banners coming to Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Checking banner history to track pity for future banners

SEOULESS @SeoulessOW i cant be the only person with a whole google sheets page with every single wish ive done in genshin to track my pity counts r-right i cant be the only person with a whole google sheets page with every single wish ive done in genshin to track my pity counts r-right https://t.co/Eynptqp0UB

Genshin Impact has an internal wish counter that makes it easy for players to keep track of their pity. This allows the players to know how close they are to summoning another five-star character.

Players can follow these simple steps to calculate their pity:

1) Visit the event wish menu

Event wish banner page (Image via HoYoverse)

Players will first need to go to the wish menu in Genshin Impact. To do that, either press F3 if playing on PC, or tap on the wish icon on mobile. Players playing on a console can navigate to the options menu to visit the event wish page.

Currently, the 2.5 event-wish banners features Raiden Shogun's and Sangonomiya’s rerun banners. The new rerun system introduced by Genshin Impact allows players to share pity between both the banners.

2) Open the history page

Event Wish History pages (Image via HoYoverse)

From the event wish page, players can visit the banner history page by clicking on the History button located on the bottom left corner of the screen. The Wish History page is a compilation of all the wishes done by the players in the last few months.

Each page will disclose the six most recent wishes pulled by players on the respective banners. There is an option at the top of the history page to change which banner pity they want to check. Players can check their older wishes by clicking on the arrows located at the bottom of the page.

3) Counting pity through wish history

Counting pity from the history page (Image via Genshin Impact)

According to the pity system there is a 0.6% chance to pull a five-star character on a single pull. The probability increases with each wish that players do not summon a five-star. If players don't summon any five-star after 89 wishes, the game will guarantee a five-star summon on the 90th pull.

Keeping this in mind, players can see when was the last time they summoned their last five-star character and can start counting their wishes till their recent wish.

An easy way to count pity is to count the pages and then multiply that with six since each page displays six wishes. For example, if a player has made 70 pulls after their last five-star character, then they are 20 wishes away from their next five-star character.

Edited by Danyal Arabi