Genshin Impact pity, soft-pity, 50-50, and banner history explained

While Genshin Impact is a free-to-play game in the early stages, players may want to obtain the stronger and new characters released in each version. Travelers can get a new character by wishing on an Event Wish or standard banner.

In order to do that, gamers need to spend their Primogems and count on their luck. There is a system in the game called Pity System and 50/50 System. Both systems play an important role in deciding whether to wish on one banner or not. This article will explain the pity system, 50-50 system, and how to check the banner history.

Genshin Impact's hard pity system explained

All banners in the current version 2.4 (Image via miHoYo)

First of all, players need to know that there are three types of banners in Genshin Impact.

Character Event Wish

Weapon Event Wish

Standard Wish

In most gacha games, pity is a system that allows players to obtain specific characters or items after making a certain amount of wishes. The hard pity begins at 90 wishes on the Character Event Wish banner and 80 wishes on the Weapon Event Wish banner in Genshin Impact.

Players will earn a 5-star character once they reach this number, and if they reach it twice without receiving the featured item, they are guaranteed to get the limited character. Gamers can easily obtain whichever character they like by taking advantage of this system.

Soft pity system in Genshin Impact

Soft pity system in Genshin Impact



Soft pity in the game is a little less concrete in terms of the information because it isn't formally described by miHoYo.

Soft pity in the game is a little less concrete in terms of the information because it isn't formally described by miHoYo. The Character Event Wish banner has a range of 70-79 wishes, which seems to have a considerably higher rate of 5-star item drops, which is a soft pity. Meanwhile, for the Weapon Event Wish banner, the soft pity starts from 60-69 wishes.

Players can take advantage of this soft pity system by switching from 10 wishes to single wishes, as this may allow them to save some Primogems.

50/50 system in Genshin Impact explained

Once players obtain a 5-star character from the Character Event Wish banner, the 50/50 system will kick in.

Once players obtain a 5-star character from the Character Event Wish banner, the 50/50 system will kick in. Players receive either a limited 5-star character or one of the characters from the standard banner. Each option has a 50% chance of happening, and free-to-play players may be worried about not receiving the character they want.

On the bright side, the 50/50 system has the advantage of providing the Travelers with a guaranteed character if they fail it. This guarantee ensures that the next 5-star character a player gets from the event banner will be the featured limited character.

How to check the banner history

Wish History (Image via miHoYo)

Players can verify their pity by going to the "Wish" menu and selecting "History" in the bottom left corner. The page will show all of the wishes made by players in the previous six months, and players can scroll through them until they discover their most recent 5-star pull.

Six wishes are written on each page. Players can then calculate how many pulls they've made since their last 5-star to see how much pity they have accumulated.

When rolling, players should keep the pity system in mind. The soft pity system in Genshin Impact makes it much easier to obtain one's favorite characters.

