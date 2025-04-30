Hanwha Life Esports vs FEARX in League of Legends LCK 2025 Regular Season: Prediction, livestream details, and more

League of Legends LCK 2025 will see Hanwha Life Esports taking on FEARX on April 30, 2025. The former stands second in the table; the latter is in sixth. Because only the top six teams from the first two rounds of the Regular Season make it to the Road to MSI event, the stakes are quite high for FEARX to win.

Ad

This article explores Hanwha Life Esports and FEARX's recent performances ahead of their LCK showdown.

Hanwha Life Esports vs FEARX in League of Legends LCK 2025 Regular Season: Match preview and prediction

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Since replacing Doran with Zeus in the Toplane, Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) has played remarkably well in the South Korean region. The team took the LCK Cup before claiming the First Stand, the first international event of the year.

HLE has only lost one series in the LCK 2025 Regular Season, and that too against the current best team, Gen.G. On the other hand, the team dominantly won matches against prominent teams like T1, Dplus, Nongshim, and many others.

Ad

HLE has star players in every position, and each is capable of carrying games from their respective roles. Importantly, Zeus, Viper, and Zeka have been the major contributors to the team so far.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.09 notes

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, FEARX gathered a lot of attention after their recent win over T1 in the LCK. They lost against Gen.G and Dplus, but the players showed serious potential.

However, the standout performer for FEARX has to be Diable, the ADC. This 17-year-old newcomer plays with great aggression and tends to get the better of the opponent Botlane regularly. Diable excels on various champions and is very influential in late-to-mid-game team fights.

Ad

Prediction: Hanwha Life Esports 2 - 0 FEARX

Hanwha Life Esports vs FEARX: Head-to-head

These two teams have faced each other four times. Interestingly, HLE won in all encounters.

Previous results

Hanwha Life Esports won 2-1 against Dplus in the LCK 2025. On the other hand, FEARX defeated DN Freecs 2-1 after a stellar performance from the Toplaner Clear.

Rosters

Hanwha Life Esports

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Peanut

: Peanut Mid : Zeka

: Zeka ADC : Viper

: Viper Support: Delight

FEARX

Top : Clear

: Clear Jungle : Raptor

: Raptor Mid : VicLa

: VicLa ADC : Diable

: Diable Support: Kellin

Ad

How to watch Hanwha Life Esports vs FEARX in the LCK 2025 Regular Season

Ad

Here are the starting times of the Hanwha Life Esports vs FEARX series:

PT : April 30, 2025, at 3 am

: April 30, 2025, at 3 am CET : April 30, 2025, at 12 pm

: April 30, 2025, at 12 pm IST : April 30, 2025, at 3:30 pm

: April 30, 2025, at 3:30 pm Beijing CST : April 30, 2025, at 6 pm

: April 30, 2025, at 6 pm KST: April 30, 2025, at 7 pm

To watch the LCK 2025 match live, visit the following websites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

Check out more League of Legends news updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.