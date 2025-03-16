  • home icon
  • Hanwha Life Esports vs Karmine Corp in League of Legends First Stand 2025 Final: Prediction, livestream details, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Mar 16, 2025 04:30 GMT
Viper vs Caliste in the LoL First Stand 2025 Grand Final (Image via LoL Esports)
Viper vs Caliste in the LoL First Stand 2025 Grand Final (Image via LoL Esports)

The League of Legends First Stand 2025 Final will be a best-of-five showdown between Hanwha Life Esports and Karmine Corp. While many fans see the former as the frontrunner to win the trophy, the latter has the talent and strategic depth to deliver an underdog victory. Meanwhile, with lane-swap being gone, it'd be interesting to watch some of the best players in the world facing each other in standard lanes.

This article underscores relevant statistics and performances from both teams in anticipation of the final.

Hanwha Life Esports vs Karmine Corp in League of Legends First Stand 2025 Final: Who will win the trophy?

After Hanwha Life Esports signed Zeus for the Toplane, it secured victory in the LCK Cup and advanced to the First Stand Grand Final. The team, boasting five outstanding players across all roles, has experienced only two losses in the tournament.

Zeus has undoubtedly impacted the wins the most up to this point. Some other standout players, like Zeka, Peanut, Viper, and Delight, have also given great performances against some of the best teams in the world.

HLE has been clinching late games often with scaling champions like Kayle, Vladimir, and Kassadin. In the match versus Karmine Corp, we expect HLE to have much more dynamic changes in draft variance.

Comparatively, Karmine Corp reached the finals magnificently after losing three games in a row against Team Liquid, CTBC Flying Oyster, and HLE, respectively. The team then won against TES and CFO during the Playoffs to secure the spot.

Although the CFO players attempted to overcome a 0-2 deficit, KC opted for scaling champions like Senna and Jax to clinch victory in the fifth game. Vladi and Caliste's outstanding performances were the keys to the victory.

Prediction: HLE is expected to win the best-of-five series 3-1.

Hanwha Life Esports vs Karmine Corp: Head-to-head

These two teams have previously faced each other only once, at the First Stand 2025 event's Round Robin stage. HLE won the tie 2-0.

Previous results

HLE won its previous series 3-0 against TES in the First Stand Semifinals.

Karmine Corp won its previous match 3-2 against CFO.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.06 preview

Rosters

Hanwha Life Esports

  • Top: Zeus
  • Jungle: Peanut
  • Mid: Zeka
  • ADC: Viper
  • Support: Delight

Karmine Corp

  • Top: Canna
  • Jungle: Yike
  • Mid: Vladi
  • ADC: Caliste
  • Support: Targamas

How to watch Hanwha Life Esports vs Karmine Corp in League of Legends First Stand 2025

Here are the starting times of the Hanwha Life Esports vs Karmine Corp match for different time zones:

  • PT: March 16, 2025, at 1 am
  • CET: March 16, 2025, at 9 pm
  • IST: March 16, 2025, at 1:30 pm
  • CST (Beijing): March 16, 2025, at 4 pm
  • KST: March 16, 2025, at 5 pm

To watch the Hanwha Life Esports vs Karmine Corp match live, head to the following websites:

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
