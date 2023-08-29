5 hardest Armored Core 6 mini-bosses, ranked

Armored Core 6 follows a mission-based structure that allows you to drop into a world filled with mecha enemies. Each chapter is divided into missions that drive the storyline, and when you hit specific points in the narrative, major events kick into gear. Among these major events are the epic boss-fight encounters that the Armored Core franchise has been known for.

While mini-bosses aren't the big-league rivals in the game, they still pose a threat with their hefty health reserves and specific attack patterns. These Armored Core 6 bosses often have varying strengths, some being incredibly deadly melee fighters while others specialize in missiles and frequent boosting to swerve away from your attacks.

Ekromoi and four other strong mini-bosses in Armored Core 6

5) Heavy Warship

Heavy Warship is a mini-boss in Armored Core 6 (Image via FromSoftware)

The AS07: Heavy Warship is a mini-boss you can encounter in Steal the Survey Data in the first mission of Chapter 3. This enemy has two special attacks: the Laser Sweep, which hovers deadly lasers in multiple directions, and the Missile Salvo Barrage, which fires a flurry of guided missiles.

You can counter the former attacks by anticipating where the lasers will fall. Simply weave and dodge, or you can use Quick Boost for more mobility. The missiles require a little more effort to counter, as their strong homing capabilities make them challenging to evade.

4) Ekromoi PG/ Ekromoi EP

Ekromoi PCA is the boss duo from the Attack the Refueling Base mission (Image via FromSoftware)

Ekromoi PG/ Ekromoi EP is a boss duo you come across in the mission Attack the Refueling Base. The operation will take place in the Central Ice Field—Jorgan Refueling Base, and the primary goal of this mission is to launch an attack on the refueling base captured by the Planetary Closure Administration and take down the energy plant within its premises.

After this, you will face a duo of formidable PCA Special Forces operatives aiming to eliminate you, and your task is to defeat them to successfully finish the mission.

The special forces duo has a Missile Salvo attack that fires multiple homing missiles that can be dodged by doing a quick boost to either side of the salvo or into the air. They also have the Charged Rifle Shot in their arsenal, which allows them to charge powerful rifle attacks before shooting you.

3) Li Long

Li Long is a mini-boss in Armored Core 6 Reach the Coral Convergence mission (Image via FromSoftware)

Li Long or G3 Wu HuaHai is another mini-boss you meet during the mission Reach the Coral Convergence at the end of Chapter 4. The operation will take place in the Institute City, and the primary goal of this mission is to eliminate two ACs, Li Long and Infection, that were sent by the corporations to reach the Coral Convergence.

This boss also features the Missile Salvo attack that sends multiple homing missiles toward you. What makes this boss even more deadly is its Rifle Shots ability, which launches out a barrage of rapid-fire shots in your direction.

2) Ephemera

Ephemera is a tough mini-boss in Armored Core 6 (Image via FromSoftware)

Ephemera, also known as the Enforcement System, is a boss you can encounter in the Underground Exploration - Depth 3 mission.

This boss has three special attacks to anticipate. First is the Slashwave shot that releases a slashing projectile which can be countered by doing a quick boost in either direction before the slash takes impact.

The Pulse Seeker Barrage unleashes a series of targeted projectiles that track the target. This can also be dodged by doing a last-minute quick boost before the projectile reaches you. Finally, the Electric Shot carries a projectile of electrical charge, which can also be dodged by doing a quick boost to either direction.

1) Strider

Strider is a powerful boss in Armored Core 6 (Image via FromSoftware)

In Armored Core 6, Strider is a boss you can meet in the mission Destroy the Weaponized Mining Ship in Chapter 1. To bring down the ship, you may start by breaking the sub-generators from the back to the front. Ultimately, you need to defeat Strider to fully destroy it.

This boss has three unique attacks that have similar counters. Its Diffuse Laser attack releases an uninterrupted stream of small laser bolts while Missile Salvo unleashes a significant barrage of high-impact missiles in a pincer trajectory. Meanwhile, the Concentrated Laser has a single powerful beam that sweeps horizontally, decimating all targets in a line.

All three attacks can be countered by standing on a platform that obstructs the Eye's direct line of sight. Needless to say, it's one of the most challenging encounters in Armored Core 6.