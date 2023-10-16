5 hardest RPGs on Xbox consoles

RPGs are among the most loved genres in the gaming world, providing an immersive gameplay experience and fantastic storytelling. While the genre initially focused on creating massive worlds and unique plots for players to explore, recent titles were able to add interesting twists and challenges that satisfy the need for something thrilling.

The Xbox continues to be a top console choice among gamers. Those who are looking for a challenging experience on the platform will find a plethora of games that leave them smashing their consoles. We've gathered five of the hardest Xbox RPGs you should definitely check out.

Elden Ring, Kingdom Come Deliverance, and other difficult RPGs on Xbox

1) Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Come Deliverance gameplay (Image via Warhorse Studios)

Kingdom Come Deliverance is known for its realism, but what you get as a result is insanely hard gameplay. The game places a strong emphasis on realism rather than intense combat, reflecting the challenges faced by the protagonist, Henry, who starts as a mere blacksmith's son.

Unlike other RPGs where you take on the role of a warrior or a hero about to save the world, this game puts you in a peasant's shoes where you do your best to survive each day.

The game strives to create an authentic 15th-century Bohemian experience, featuring a comprehensive 16-item armor system, gear management, skill challenges, and even a sleep and hunger system. Claiming victory in battles heavily depends on tons of factors that you don't always encounter in RPGs. Despite its difficulty, it is a game you will likely be willing to spend hours on because of its beautiful storytelling and diverse characters.

2) The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind

Elder Scrolls Morrowind is one of the harder Bethesda titles available on Xbox (Image via Bethesda)

Bethesda's RPGs have always been fan favorites, but Morrowind's difficulty sets it apart from other titles. The game's complexity stems from its pace, lack of clear direction, and tons of mechanics.

It deviates from the usual modern RPG style, where players are spoonfed with mission guides. The direction-based first-person shooter combat, absence of quest markers, and complex transportation system in Morrowind can be frustrating for a lot of players. But this game will certainly satisfy the cravings of those seeking a more hands-off experience.

3) Elden Ring

Elden Ring features difficult boss fights (Image via FromSoftware)

Elden Ring, a Souls-like title, is another great RPG available on Xbox. It features a high level of mechanical difficulty where you will need to master enemy attack patterns and hone your timing. The massive open world hosts a plethora of dangerous creatures that can instantly take down unwary players.

The game inherits the enemy speed and complexity seen in Dark Souls 3 and Sekiro, making it seem more challenging than older Souls titles. However, there are tons of playstyles and mechanics you can explore to make things easier. What is great about Elden Ring is that it's a well-balanced game that fans will surely love.

4) Dark Souls 2

Dark Souls 2 is an Xbox game from the popular Souls series (Image via FromSoftware)

Dark Souls 2 was released in 2014 and is one of the games in the famous Souls series. While the series is known for its difficulty, Dark Souls 2 is in a league of its own.

Like most Souls games, it doesn't give players hints and guides, leaving them with nothing to trust but their guts. It doesn't necessarily have a strong meta that you need to follow. In fact, players are encouraged to experiment with different weapons and armor builds.

5) Outward: Definitive Edition

Outward Definitive Edition is a fantasy-themed RPG on Xbox (Image via Nine Dots Studio)

Survival games are intentionally crafted to be difficult, but Outward: Definitive Edition is just a notch harder than other titles in the genre. This fantasy-themed survival RPG forces you to make difficult decisions even during the early stages of the game.

Everything is difficult and inconvenient in this game, from gathering resources to obtaining basic tools and fighting monsters. While magic is a part of Outward, acquiring these abilities is an exceedingly challenging task.