Harley Quinn DC Rebirth skin set to arrive in Fortnite Season 6: Here is how players can get it

Harley Quinn is all set to arrive in Fortnite all over again. This skin was available back in February 2020 and had its own pickaxe and back bling. It did garner a lot of traction upon release.

A new variant of the skin is expected to arrive later on in April this year. At that point of time, Season 6 in Fortnite will already have begun. The Harley Quinn, DC Rebirth skin, does look like a good skin to have in Fortnite. It's definitely one of the better-looking skins out there.

The Harley Quinn DC Rebirth Skin set to arrive in Fortnite

Harley Quinn's DC Rebirth costume is the first of several new items and skins being added to Fortnite. pic.twitter.com/4LZVKQ21ho — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 26, 2021

According to popular data miner iFireMonkey, this skin will be one of the first to be added to the upcoming season in Fortnite. Although fans may not see this skin until April, it's good to know that such a skin is arriving in the game. For now, though, the only way to acquire this skin is through a code that is available in the Batman Zero Point comics.

ICYMI: A new Harley Quinn Skin will be available later this year in April!



This new skin is obtainable as a code in the new Batman Zero Point Comics!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/Ci8BpW3bTi — Max // Fortnite Leaks (@FNLeaksAndInfo) February 27, 2021

From the looks of it, this does happen to be an exclusive skin and may not appear in the item shop. Users on the internet have gone on to point out that the codes are also included if people have subscribed to the DC Universe app.

Important to note that if you have the DC Universe app you’ll get the codes included with your subscription — Braven G (@braven_g) February 27, 2021

Given the fact that this is a DC skin, fans have also been wondering if there are new DC themed skins coming to the game as well.

I hope we get a time hardy bane and the dark knight joker varient — Big Chungus (@BigChungus423) February 26, 2021

Fans have also been asking whether the gun Harley Quinn is seen holding in the image is going to be a new gun in the game or not. If it indeed is a new gun, it may come into the game as exotics, and players may need to spend gold bars to purchase this weapon in the game, provided the gold bars stay in the game in the new season.

New gun????? pic.twitter.com/eA8wKH45EM — faceless stranger (@UserUngnome) February 26, 2021

Overall, fans haven't been able to stay calm after this skin was revealed. It has left people very excited, because as mentioned before, this skin does look good.

Omg I love this so much pic.twitter.com/0mWte7EbCE — Pocket (@AgentUnkxwn) February 26, 2021

In all probability, this will be a new skin altogether, rather than being just a new style in the game.