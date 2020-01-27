Fortnite is collaborating with Birds of Prey to release a new Harley Quinn skin

Credits: EpicGames/DC

If you have been playing Fortnite for some time, you’d know crossovers with popular films have been an ongoing trend.

The community also seems to be responding well to these collaborations. John Wick, Avengers, Star Wars, and now it’s alleged that we will soon see Harley Quinn in the game. Fortnite sent out a tweet a couple of days ago which teased the crossover, here is a copy of the tweet that set all the rumors into motion.

Birds of Prey x Fortnite Collab incoming



Expect a Harley Quinn skin releasing around February 7th with the release of the movie. https://t.co/70sU5Oh2mQ — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) January 24, 2020

Epic games ability to constantly keep up with the pop culture outside of the game has been one of the most crucial factors why the game remains relevant after tons of ups and downs. The movie ‘Birds of Prey’ is set to hit worldwide cinemas on 7th of February which would mean we might see the crossover cosmetics hit the item shop possibly within the first week of February itself. However, as of now the exact date of release can only be speculated with no confirmation from the official’s at Epic games.

The Star Wars cosmetics and items made their way into the game almost a week before the movie was released, we saw the crossover being teased on multiple occasions with posters all over the game.

Can't Wait💋 — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) January 24, 2020

This also wouldn’t be the first time Epic games is collaborating with DC. The Fortnite x Batman crossover was one of its kind and it introduced a DC character into the world of Fortnite. Currently, weare not informed about whether the collab will be a full-blown one with challenges and tasks, or it will be just cosmetics.

The new season of Fortnite is confirmed to be released on 20th of February which means players will have enough time to indulge in the crossover and take part in whatever is coming there way with it.