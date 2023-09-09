Harmony character tier list for Honkai Star Rail 1.3

The Path of Harmony in Honkai Star Rail boasts a few characters in its possession. Characters associated with the Harmony Path specialize in aiding their allies on the battlefield by providing them with buffs. Despite coming from the same path, each unit wields a distinct element. Since the enemies have weaknesses in various elements, each character can be used in various circumstances.

Thus, players might wonder who the best Path of Harmony characters are as of the latest Honkai Star Rail version 1.3. This article ranks the Harmony character in a tier list based on the game's current meta.

Bronya and Tingyun are the best Harmony characters in Honkai Star Rail version 1.3

All playable Path of Harmony characters in a tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

The tier list above displays all playable Harmony characters classified and ranked from SS to A tier. Each character hailing from the Harmony path is examined thoroughly without any Eidolon levels for an equitable judgment as of Star Rail's current meta.

SS-tier

Bronya (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters in this tier are simply phenomenal and extremely useful in various activities. Currently, there is only one Harmony character in the SS-tier:

Bronya

Bronya is arguably the best 5-star harmony unit in Honkai Star Rail. She can provide buffs to increase her ally's CRIT DMG and ATK. She can also effectively break the shields of enemies weak to the Wind element. Because of her buffing capabilities, Bronya made her way into multiple teams in version 1.3.

S-tier

Tingyun (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail characters in this tier are excellent and can easily clear various end-game activities but require significant investment. The Harmony characters in the S-tier are:

Tingyun

Asta

Tingyun is one of the most used Harmony characters in Honkai Star Rail. She can buff her allies to increase their ATK stat and regenerate their energy.

Astra, on the other hand, is a phenomenal character who can break enemies' shields while boosting all of her allies' SPD and ATK stat, making them have more actions in a single turn.

A-tier

Yukong (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters under this tier are decent units. However, they still require considerable investment and higher Eidolon levels. The only A-tier character in the Path of Harmony is:

Yukong

Yukong is one of the new characters, released in version 1.1. She buffs her allies' CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG with her kit, which can easily synergize with multiple characters to clear various activities. Players can also obtain her for free by completing the Forgotten Hall: Memory of Xianzhou stage one.