Has the JiDion x Ninja controversy increased Pokimane’s popularity as a Twitch streamer?

As the Pokimane x JiDion x Ninja controversy reaches its one month mark, the drama has left its impact on all involved. In this article, we shall explore the aftereffects of the controversy on the popular Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane".

Pokimane was the target of a hate-raid conducted by JiDion on January 12, 2022. JiDion was handed a permanent ban from Twitch, which caused him to turn to Ninja for help.

Ninja's apparent willingness to do so offended Poki, who accused him of supporting misogyny and harassment. Ninja's wife, Jessica Blevins, soon got involved when she threatened Poki with legal action on the grounds of defamation of character.

While JiDion and Pokimane have since resolved their issues, the former's perma ban still remains. Jessica Blevins also recently announced her decision to step down as Ninja's manager. Poki's popularity, however, has faced a mix of effects.

pokimane @pokimanelol 🏻 i’m glad he apologized and told his viewers to chill. hope he does better in the future and that this’ll is the last time i have to talk about this i’m glad he apologized and told his viewers to chill. hope he does better in the future and that this’ll is the last time i have to talk about this 👍🏻

Effects of the hate-raid controversy on Pokimane's popularity

imane 💜 @imane a lot of people seem confused about the recent ninja stuff, so i’m reposting here the clips that got taken off LSF.



sorry if it seems like i’m making a big deal out of this, i just don’t want any misinformation. a lot of people seem confused about the recent ninja stuff, so i’m reposting here the clips that got taken off LSF.sorry if it seems like i’m making a big deal out of this, i just don’t want any misinformation. https://t.co/WesvWCnXuJ

Poki received widespread support from across the internet following the hate-raid incident. Twitch even displayed its no-tolerance policy when it banned a newly partnered JiDion. Suffice to say, the star streamer's popularity did not face any major damage.

Jayden @YourPrincess @pokimanelol You have always been an amazing role model and powerful female in the gaming industry. To see what happened recently angered me a lot. Girls almost everyday post abt their struggles in this industry and it drives my passion to do EVERYTHING I can to get women represented more. @pokimanelol You have always been an amazing role model and powerful female in the gaming industry. To see what happened recently angered me a lot. Girls almost everyday post abt their struggles in this industry and it drives my passion to do EVERYTHING I can to get women represented more. 💜

kaitlyn @castabelle_ @pokimanelol it’s really made me happy seeing all the streamers stick up for you, and other female streamers in general. we endure so much misogyny for no reason, it’s exhausting @pokimanelol it’s really made me happy seeing all the streamers stick up for you, and other female streamers in general. we endure so much misogyny for no reason, it’s exhausting

For the month of January 2022, the Twitch star gained nearly 11,461 subscribers. These numbers are slightly higher than her monthly average. Evidently, being in a feud with one of Twitch's largest streamers (Ninja) did not hamper her popularity amongst viewers.

However, Poki did not escape the drama unscathed. The drama pushed her into the limelight, allowing several people to bring back incidents from her past, in an attempt to "expose" the streamer.

Pokimane's past resurfaces due to her popularity

The streamer, often called the "face of Twitch," has had her share of hostility throughout her career. This controversy was no exception. The streamer was already facing hatred from the JiDion and Ninja communities when people on the internet began posting clips of her past controversies.

Amongst these, a clip of Poki saying the n-word and another of her allegedly doing drugs on screen, went viral. The content creator was once considered among the most controversial people on Twitch, and has since tried to maintain a certain, improved image of herself.

The resurfacing of these clips, however, did seem to put Poki in an awkward situation. The streamer had to address the content online, and has apparently made attempts to copyright strike any videos discussing her past controversies. In fact, YouTuber TheQuartering has threatened to sue her for unrightful copyright strikes targeting his old videos.

TheQuartering @TheQuartering I thought Poki leaned about fair use 3 years ago? I thought Poki leaned about fair use 3 years ago? https://t.co/ipGczZeRp4

Furthermore, JiDion and Poki's decision to end their feud by meeting and conducting a Q&A session did not sit well. Plenty within both their communities speculated the entire controversy to have been a publicity stunt, which did not look good on the star streamer's persona.

Throughout the month, Poki remained in the public eye. The end of her Twitch contract was another event which added to the chatter. While several viewers accurately foretold her decision to remain on Twitch, others wondered if the month-long drama could possibly influence her to leave.

pokimane @pokimanelol



instead of choosing between a red or purple car, I'M GIVING ONE AWAY



and as always, about that platform announcement...instead of choosing between a red or purple car, I'M GIVING ONE AWAYand as always, twitch.tv/pokimane about that platform announcement... instead of choosing between a red or purple car, I'M GIVING ONE AWAY 😎and as always, twitch.tv/pokimane 💜 https://t.co/UrTBpYgBvT

The entire JiDion x Ninja drama certainly brought Poki further into the limelight. While she remains popular within her community, some have found supplementary reasons to continue their hate agenda against her.

The perspective of whether the streamer has truly gained popularity or become more infamous lies completely within the group a viewer identifies to.

