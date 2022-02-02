“Thought Poki learned about fair use 3 years ago”: YouTuber TheQuartering reveals he could take Pokimane to court

YouTuber TheQuartering revealed in a recent video that he could sue Imane "Pokimane" Anys. In a recent Twitter post, TheQuartering revealed Pokimane’s team requested that the YouTuber remove content from some of his videos since they did not adhere to “Fair Use.”
TheQuartering alleged that Anys' team used a letter instead of the YouTube system, to avoid going to court. He claimed that they just bully people that criticize her. So the YouTuber discussed what led to this potential suit against the Twitch streamer.
“I thought Poki learned about fair use 3 years ago?”
Youtuber TheQuartering explains why he’s suing Pokimane
At the start of his video TheQuartering talked about the controversy surrounding “copystriking,” where content creators place copyright strikes on content, designed to give the uploader a copyright strike.
He took the time to highlight the Twitch streamer, where she discussed the removal of videos involving her, that are reuploads of her stream. This in particular was about a YouTube channel that included Pokimane in Twitch clip compilations.
On this, TheQuartering agreed, because it’s essentially just stealing someone else’s content. The streamer also discussed misleading video titles, where she felt she’s within her right to also take these down, to which the YouTuber TheQuartering also agreed.
Then he switched tracks and talked about where the problem with Pokimane lay:
“So, Pokimane knows, right? They are currently, her representation, is currently trying to do, falsely, in my opinion, deem DMCA rights to several of my videos, and they are too cowardly to use the YouTube system, because, I would fight them, and I would happily go to court. My videos are absolutely fair use.”
TheQuartering claimed there are other YouTubers on this list of people being served these notices, but then stated it was not his place to go into it, but it was from his sources. But according to him, there were “many more” videos that he alleged Pokimane was abusing the DMCA system for.
He talked about the video in question, and how it was two years old and insisted it was fair use. In the video, the streamer was mentioned in an article, but TheQuartering said she was not in the video.
TheQuartering said he was not afraid to go to court, and felt blessed he had such a huge following, and that he could go to court to fight back. According to the content creator, the email he posted on Twitter came courtesy of another upload site he uses.
The YouTuber warned Pokimane that the media team she hired was going to get her in trouble legally because he had 'Fair Use' on his side.
Internet responds to TheQuartering saying he will take Pokimane to court
TheQuartering said he would gladly take the streamer to court and spend “exorbitant” amounts of money to do so. While he did not explicitly state he would sue Imane Anys, he clearly stated that he was willing to take her to court.
This led to quite the response on Twitter, supporting TheQuartering in this endeavor. Several people thought it would be interesting to see how it played out.
Others thought Twitch streamers were incredibly entitled, which led to moments like this.
One Twitter user thought the streamer had no leg to stand on and that she’s definitely in the wrong here.
Though not everyone was on TheQuartering’s side, as some chose to mock the content creator instead.
Others chose to talk about the content creator being toxic, and how frequently she got into these situations. Then there was a comment about she spent her time on stream watching other YouTuber’s videos while claiming “fair use.”
Some said that it was an easy case to win, and that hopefully people started taking her to court over things like this.
As of this writing, the streamer has not made a response to the potential lawsuit against her, nor has she acknowledged this incident in any way. This is not the first time the streamer was called out over copyright issues.