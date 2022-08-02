HasanAbi pokes fun at Greekgodx for British accent claims following Twitch ban

During a recent livestream, political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" poked fun at controversial streamer Dimitri "Greekgodx" after the latter threatened to call out anyone who mimicked a British accent.

On July 28, 2022, the latter received a two-week suspension on the Amazon-owned platform on charges of racism. However, he instantly denied these claims, stating that the Asian family he was impersonating had Greek heritage and thus, he wasn't mocking any particular language.

He also took a dig at other streamers, threatening to lambast anyone who'd try and imitate a British accent. As one can imagine, the tweet didn't sit well with many popular personalities, including Twitch sensation HasanAbi.

The Turkish-American creator subsequently decided to test this threat by reading Dimitri's tweet in an exaggerated British accent during a livestream.

HasanAbi mocks Greekgodx with a British accent during his livestream

HasanAbi is known for his bold antics and that's precisely what his August 01, 2022 broadcast was all about. Poking fun at Greekgodx's most recent suspension from Twitch, the political commentator decided to read his tweet out loud in front of thousands of viewers.

However, he tried spicing it up with a fake over-the-top British accent, ruffling Dimitri's feathers even further. Reading the tweet, HasanAbi fired back:

"So, the final verdict is I’ve been banned for two weeks waiting for the appeal to go through because of hateful conduct. If I hear a single streamer mock a British accent I’m gonna freak out that is 100% racist from now on."

Returning to his usual accent and voice, the Turkish streamer then shared his take on the suspension and briefly explored his British counterpart's false outrage:

"Is that what he said? That’s crazy, that's that's so crazy I like that he’s openly admitting that he’s going to be fake outraged. That’s more honest that like what other people do. He is too stupid to like openly admit to fake outraged. That what he said and how he said it”

Picking up the British accent yet again, HasanAbi continued:

"Listen, I'm mad."

With that being said, Hasan is one of many creators who accuse the British streamer of acting weird and adopting a fake moniker to gain popularity.

Twitch chat react to Hasan's fake British accent

As expected, the particular clip went viral on multiple social media platforms, including Twitter, YouTube and Reddit. Amongst the reactions, a majority of viewers seemed quite impressed with Hasan's take on the British accent.

Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here's what fans had to say:

Unlike many other high-profile streamers, HasanAbi and Greekgodx haven't confronted one another at the time of writing. In summation, it seems like the latter's most recent Twitch suspension and subsequent clarification tweet will continue to dominate the discourse.

