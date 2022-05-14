Hasty Balloons challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and more

Participating in events and challenges like Hasty Balloons and Wizard of Awes in Clash of Clans is one of the best ways to earn elixir, gems, gold, magic items, and more. Players can participate in such challenges for free, and they can complete them by using the minimum number of specified troops in their battles.

The latest in-game troop challenge is the 'Hasty Balloons' challenge in which players must use a specific number of Balloons in their army composition and win 10 multiplayer battles to earn rewards like magic items, resources, and experience. This article will cover the Hasty Balloons challenge in Clash of Clans and its rewards.

Hasty Balloons challenge in Clash of Clans

Hasty Balloons Challenge (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Hasty Balloons challenge, which can be found in the events section of the game, is the latest in-game troop challenge. For the duration of this challenge, players can train Balloons and Haste Spells at a reduced cost and win multiplayer matches. The Hasty Balloons challenge has the following in-game description:

"Look to the sky and tremble. Dominate your enemies with this deadly combo."

Hasty Balloons challenge, like Medium Rare, Wizard of Awes, and Shiny Tiny challenge, requires players to use Balloons to win ten battles. The number of Balloons to utilize in a battle is determined by the player's town hall level. Players with Town Hall 13 should deploy at least six Balloons.

Players will receive a 60% discount on Balloons and Haste Spell training during the Hasty Balloons challenge. Players must deploy the minimum number of Balloons with powerful support troops like Electro Dragons, Lava Hounds, and Dragons to win multiplayer battles and complete the challenge.

This will help players complete the Hasty Balloons challenge in Clash of Clans and gain special items and experience points. Reduced training costs provide players with an additional advantage, allowing them to complete the challenge faster and for less Elixir cost.

Hasty Balloons Challenge Rewards

Players should use Balloons with Haste Spells, Dragons, Lava Hounds, and Electro Dragons to win multiplayer battles and complete the Hasty Balloons challenge. Rewards for completing the Hasty Balloons challenge include experience, magic items, resources, and more. The following are the various rewards that players will receive after completing the Hasty Balloons challenge:

Players will receive 400 experience after winning ten multiplayer battles using Balloons.

Completing the Hasty Balloons challenge will provide a Power Potion that increases the level of Siege Machines, troops, and spells to the max laboratory level for a period of one hour.

Finally, the Hasty Balloons challenge is one of the best troop challenges in Clash of Clans. Players should use the minimum number of Balloons as specified in the information of the challenge to complete it.

Edited by Mayank Shete