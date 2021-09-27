HAVU vs. Apeks in CS:GO Elisa Invitational: Prediction, head to head, livestream details, and more

In CS:GO Elisa Invitational Fall 2021, HAVU meets Apeks in Swiss Round 3 today. The match between the two Scandinavian sides is going to be neck-to-neck.
This is the main Swiss stage consisting of 16 CS:GO teams which will culminate in the playoffs. The Elisa Invitational Fall 2021 playoffs will take place from October 11 to 15, 2021. The tournament boasts a significant prize pool of $100,000 USD.
Everything CS:GO players need to know ahead of HAVU vs. Apeks Elisa Invitational match
Here's what fans will want to know about the Finnish team HAVU and the Norwegian side Apeks, before they battle it out in CS:GO.
Head to head results for HAVU vs. Apeks
Out of the three maps HAVU played against Apeks in 2021, HAVU has won two, while Apeks managed to win one.
In Snow Sweet Snow 2 Regionals, HAVU beat Apeks 2:0 with map scores of 16:9 and 16:6. In Elisa Invitational Spring 2021, Apeks steamrolled HAVU 16:3 on Dust2.
Recent results for HAVU and Apeks
Out of the last 10 CS:GO matches the two esports teams have played, HAVU has a win-loss tally of 5-5. Apeks has won only three out of their last 10 matches.
Predictions for HAVU vs. Apeks in Elisa Invitational Fall 2021
With recent performance in CS:GO kept in mind, HAVU is considerably favored to win this matchup. Apeks has been struggling a bit in their last couple of CS:GO matches as a team. However, this might be the perfect opportunity for them to pull off an upset victory over HAVU.
CS: GO rosters of HAVU and Apeks at the Elisa Invitational Fall 2021
Here are the rosters for the two teams.
HAVU:
- Olli “sLowi” Pitkänen
- Lasse “ZOREE” Uronen
- Sami “xseveN” Laasanen
- Jemi “jemi” Mäkinen
- Jani “Aerial” Jussila
Apeks:
- Dennis “dennis” Edman
- Fredrik “FREDDyFROG” Gustafsson
- Joakim “Relaxa” Gustafsson
- Asger “AcilioN” Larsen
- Pål “Polly” Kammen
When and where to watch HAVU vs. Apeks
CS: GO fans can tune into Elisa Esports’s official Twitch channel on September 27, at 8:30 PM IST / 2:00 PM UTC for the HAVU vs. Apeks match.