HAVU vs. Apeks in CS:GO Elisa Invitational: Prediction, head to head, livestream details, and more

In CS:GO Elisa Invitational Fall 2021, HAVU meets Apeks in Swiss Round 3 today. The match between the two Scandinavian sides is going to be neck-to-neck.

This is the main Swiss stage consisting of 16 CS:GO teams which will culminate in the playoffs. The Elisa Invitational Fall 2021 playoffs will take place from October 11 to 15, 2021. The tournament boasts a significant prize pool of $100,000 USD.

Everything CS:GO players need to know ahead of HAVU vs. Apeks Elisa Invitational match

Here's what fans will want to know about the Finnish team HAVU and the Norwegian side Apeks, before they battle it out in CS:GO.

Head to head results for HAVU vs. Apeks

Out of the three maps HAVU played against Apeks in 2021, HAVU has won two, while Apeks managed to win one.

In Snow Sweet Snow 2 Regionals, HAVU beat Apeks 2:0 with map scores of 16:9 and 16:6. In Elisa Invitational Spring 2021, Apeks steamrolled HAVU 16:3 on Dust2.

Recent results for HAVU and Apeks

Out of the last 10 CS:GO matches the two esports teams have played, HAVU has a win-loss tally of 5-5. Apeks has won only three out of their last 10 matches.

Predictions for HAVU vs. Apeks in Elisa Invitational Fall 2021

With recent performance in CS:GO kept in mind, HAVU is considerably favored to win this matchup. Apeks has been struggling a bit in their last couple of CS:GO matches as a team. However, this might be the perfect opportunity for them to pull off an upset victory over HAVU.

CS: GO rosters of HAVU and Apeks at the Elisa Invitational Fall 2021

Here are the rosters for the two teams.

HAVU:

Olli “sLowi” Pitkänen

Lasse “ZOREE” Uronen

Sami “xseveN” Laasanen

Jemi “jemi” Mäkinen

Jani “Aerial” Jussila

Apeks @apeksgg



It's quarterfinals time and we are up against TeigMasters/Swiss 🇨🇭



The boys will need all the support they can get! 👊



📺twitch.tv/norgesesport [CS:GO] A huge game tonight for our Rebels 🙌It's quarterfinals time and we are up against TeigMasters/Swiss 🇨🇭The boys will need all the support they can get! 👊 [CS:GO] A huge game tonight for our Rebels 🙌



It's quarterfinals time and we are up against TeigMasters/Swiss 🇨🇭



The boys will need all the support they can get! 👊



📺twitch.tv/norgesesport https://t.co/In4P8c3KJP

Apeks:

Dennis “dennis” Edman

Fredrik “FREDDyFROG” Gustafsson

Joakim “Relaxa” Gustafsson

Asger “AcilioN” Larsen

Pål “Polly” Kammen

Also Read

When and where to watch HAVU vs. Apeks

CS: GO fans can tune into Elisa Esports’s official Twitch channel on September 27, at 8:30 PM IST / 2:00 PM UTC for the HAVU vs. Apeks match.

Edited by R. Elahi