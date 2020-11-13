Hayato vs Dasha in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters

Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale titles in the esports community. The game includes unique characters with special abilities that give players the edge they need on the virtual battlefield.

There are 33 characters available in the game, and each one is unique and powerful, except Adam and Eve, the default ones. Dasha is the most recent character introduced by the developers in Free Fire, while Hayato is one of the most sought-after characters.

Both of them have a unique ability each, and this article compares their powers.

Comparing the abilities of Hayato and Dasha in Free Fire

Hayato

Image via Fondo

Hayato, as his character description says, is a legendary samurai with a passive ability called Bushido. His skill set sees the armor penetration increase by 7.5%, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. Once leveled up to 6, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP, the armor penetration increases by 10%.

Hayato's ability

Hayato also has an Awakened and upgraded version with an active ability called the Art of Blades. It reduces frontal damage by 20% for 3 seconds and has a cooldown of 50 seconds after each usage.

Dasha

Dasha in Free Fire

Dasha is the latest character added in the game and packs a lot of punches. She has a passive ability called Partying On, and as her character description reads, Dasha is a prankster and rebel.

She has a level 1 ability to reduce damage taken from falls by 30%, lessen recovery time from falls by 60%, and diminish the rate of recoil build-up by 6%, and decrease maximum recoil by 6%.

The maximum level of Dasha

Her maximum level allows her to increase reduced damage from falls by 50%, lessen recovery time from falls by 80%, bring down the rate of recoil build-up by 10%, and decrease maximum recoil by 10%.

Comparison

Both Hayato and Dasha are major characters in Free Fire, and it is not easy to prioritize one over the other.

The latter's ability significantly reduces the recovery time and damage from falls. It reduces recoil build-up and the maximum recoil of the player, which is quite viable during squad or solo combats. The reduction of the weapon's recoil would assist the players in firing much more efficiently and effectively.

Though Hayato has a passive ability, it is more defensive and is not of much help during an aggressive gunfight, like Dasha's. Hence, she might be a more suitable choice, with two unique abilities in one skill set giving players a better edge over enemies.

Both can be leveled up to maximize their potential on the field. As both characters are available in Free Fire and are obtainable individually, the decision to equip either is subjective.

Note: This copy reflects the writer's personal views, and what may seem better to someone may not necessarily be the same to another.