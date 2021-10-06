"He leaked it before I did": Lil Nas X's "leaked" picture with Valkyrae reveals how he could join 100 Thieves

Lil Nas X recently leaked a picture with 100 Thieves co-owner Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter. Interestingly, he was wearing the 100 Thieves merchandise, which has sent fans into a state of frenzy, speculating that the popular singer might join the gaming organization.

Lil Nas X posted a picture for his ardent TikTok followers wearing the official 100T jersey, and Valkyrae even reacted to it. During a recent stream, the 30-year-old said:

"What the heck? He's out here leaking stuff. He leaked it before I did."

On the flip side, the gaming organization's co-owner also shared an image on her Instagram account, which has caused a ripple on the internet.

Fans, however, stand divided on the issue. A segment believes that Lil Nas would make a great addition to the 100T roster, owing to his antics during the Roblox concert a few months back.

On the other hand, a few believe Lil Nas, Valkyrae, and Corpse Husband will be banding together for a music video as the latter two met very recently.

Valkyrae, Lil Nas, and Corpse Husband might join hands for music video

Valkyrae has revealed on numerous occasions how she received a lot of offers after featuring in Corpse Husband and Machine Gun Kelly's Daywalker and also became a part of Bella Porch's "Build a B**ch."

This implies that the second theory is far more plausible as Lil Nas and Corpse Husband, too, have teased a collaboration in the past.

More importantly, Valkyrae met Corpse Husband around the same time she met Lil Nas, adding fuel to the fire that the three are working on a secret project.

Corpse Husband revealed earlier this year that he would be taking time off streaming to focus on his health and bigger projects.

The faceless streamer's broadcasts have become less frequent, implying that more entertaining content is on its way to his ardent followers.

Be that as it may, everything remains conjecture until either of the three artists provide their fans with an official word.

Interestingly, given their association with music and gaming, a triple collaboration sounds extremely enticing and far more likely to happen.

Edited by Ravi Iyer