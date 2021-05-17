“She slid in my DMs 2 week ago”: Valkyrae explains how she became a part of Bella Poarch’s "Build a Bi**h” music video

Bella Poarch recently premiered her debut music video, “Build a B*tch” that features multiple cameo appearances, including one from Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter.

The music video premiered on May 14th and has been over 43 million views in a matter of days. “Build a B*tch” features a host of other personalities, including Mia Khalifa, Zachary “ZHC” Hsieh and Bretman Rock.

Valkyrae previously hinted towards appearing in Bella Poarch’s video during a live stream. On May 15th, she posted a video on YouTube titled “I'M IN BELLA POARCH'S NEW MUSIC VIDEO! (BUILD A B*TCH BTS VLOG),” revealing all the events that led to her making the cameo appearance.

Valkyrae explains how she ended up in Bella Poarch’s “Build a B*tch” music video

Valkyrae had earlier made an appearance in Corpse Husband’s “Daywalker,” playing the role of Corpse himself.

In the video posted below, Valkyrae revealed that Bella Poarch “slid into her Instagram DMs two weeks ago.” She said that it was the day after Daywalker was released (March 13th).

“I got a message from Bella Poarch, and she asked me if I wanted to be a part of her music video. The song had a nice message so I agreed. You will see.”

Valkyrae then gave fans a detailed tour of her trailer, which was lavish to say the least. The streamer also revealed that she was “feeling spoilt.” The video gave fans a look into the shooting of the Build a B*tch video. Valkyrae spent a lot of time with a makeup artist, and donned the gray outfit that is seen wearing in the music video.

Valkyrae also revealed how the first scene that only shows her head in a factory was shot. She went on to talk to some members of the media. Valkyrae’s video also featured Bella Poarch herself, as the two internet personalities appeared quite comfortable in each other’s company.

Valkyrae complemented the song’s catchiness and its message, and again commented on how the two factors played an important part in her agreeing to be part of “Build a B*tch.” Towards the end, the shooting of the second major part of Valkyrae’s cameo appearance was revealed.

The scene also featured Mia Khalifa along with Bella Poarch, as the three destroyed the factory that produced women “according to men’s standard of beauty.”

“Be sure to check out the music video. I am sure this vlog will come out right after. It will be out in like a month, which is crazy. I can keep this secret. I won’t leak it. I have can already tell. I have already leaked it. I already said it is a music video. The Filipinos will be happy. Wink Wink.”

Valkyrae, of course, is referring to how she gave fans multiple hints that she will be part of the video. Towards the end, Valkyrae’s crew convinced her of “stealing” the gray outfit. She eventually agreed, and noted that the outfit was custom-made for her.

The video also showed an Instagram conversation that Valkyrae had with Bella Poarch and Bretman Rock. The conversation took place around “13 minutes” before Build a B*tch was officially released.