"He looks like he's about to sell me crypto": 39daph humorously comments on appearance of Geralt from The Witcher 3

39daph made a hilarious joke about Geralt during a recent livestream (Image via Twitch/39daph)
39daph made a hilarious joke about Geralt during a recent livestream (Image via Twitch/39daph)
Rishabh B.
ANALYST
Modified Jan 04, 2022 01:49 PM IST
Feature

Daphne “39daph” recently made a hilarious joke about The Witcher 3's Geralt, who looked like a financial advisor to the streamer.

39daph was playing the storyline mode of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt when she found herself engaging with a barber who gave her three hairstyle options to choose from.

39daph ended up giving the protagonist of the game, Geralt, a “shaved head and a ponytail” haircut. The Twitch streamer appeared to be happy with the look and joked about how the character seemed like a wise financial adviser.

OH BOY 1 AM TIME TO STREAMtwitch.tv/39daph

39daph makes hilarious joke after getting a haircut on Witcher 3

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was initially released in May 2015 and has a total of four difficulties that players can embark on.

Gamers play as Geralt, a magically enhanced monster-hunter known as a Witcher. The game and the popular TV series by the same name is based on Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels.

39daph was in the middle of the storyline mode when she found herself engaging with a barber. The streamer was given three different choices. She could choose to simply get a shave, leave Geralt’s long hair untied, or go for a ponytail.

As mentioned above, 39daph decided to give her character a ponytail. Once the haircut was done, the streamer walked away and claimed the following about Geralt:

“Shaved head and ponytail? Dude, he looks like he's about to sell me crypto and tell me how to own the market as a landlord. I love it.”

Reactions to 39daph's shenanigans

Needless to say, most of 39daph's viewers seemed to agree that Geralt had a unique look and found her response hilarious. Some viewers even wanted her to get Geralt’s head completely shaved.

(Image via Twitch/39daph)
Of course, the streamer had no intention of doing so and simply walked away after getting the ponytail.

39daph is a popular Just Chatting streamer who regularly plays a variety of different games. Apart from the Witcher series, the streamer plays titles such as Minecraft, Genshin Impact, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

