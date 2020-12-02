During a recent Minecraft stream, Popular Twitch streamer Ludwig shared his thoughts on fellow streamer Sykkuno, whom he considers a really good friend.

From stating that he loves Sykkuno for making him feel like a better person, to coming up with his own interesting analogies to describe his personality, Ludwig won over the internet with his appreciative words recently.

i love ludwig sm the ways he’s just always there for sykkuno gets me in my feels — Z ✿🌱 (@_squidkkuno_) November 30, 2020

Of late, both Ludwig and Sykkuno have developed a wholesome camaraderie with one another, and alongside other streamers such as Disguised Toast and Corpse Husband, the quartet have become instant fan-favourites.

"I love Sykkuno": Ludwig shares his thoughts on stream

Sykkuno is one of the most popular YouTubers at the moment. He is currently in the midst of a prolonged purple patch.

Ever since he started streaming InnerSloth's Among Us, he quickly became an internet sensation owing to his soft-spoken, humble and polite demeanour.

His innocence never fails to shine through during his streams, on account of which millions across the globe have become his fans.

Apart from streaming Among Us, the wholesome friendship that he shares with the likes of Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, Corpse Husband and Ludwig, is an additional reason as to why fans continue to gush over him online.

*corpse, toast, ludwig, the three people sykkuno simps for the most in the final round*



sykkuno: "what kind of simp fiesta is this" — jeonghoe 🌱 (@jeonghoe_) November 21, 2020

Speaking about the latter, Ludwig recently shared his thoughts on Sykkuno, where he credited the streamer for helping him feel like a better person.

He begins by declaring his love for Sykkuno:

Look I love Sykkuno! Hey, I'm the closest to stanning Sykkuno out of any other human on earth....

He also explains how at the end of the day, Sykkuno is human like any one else and proceeds to give a hilarious analogy:

Sykunno has bad days, he has good days, he's probably screwed people over, he's probably been screwed over....sometimes probably he's had that thing where you know, you poop and then you wipe and then there's nothing on the toilet paper, because he's a regular human.

He then highlights how hanging out with him makes him feel like a better person:

"I love his content, his content is great, he's a very wholesome person...literally hanging out with him makes me feel better and like nicer."

"I feel like I treat people better after hanging out with Sykkuno ...he makes me much more self-aware about how I treat people "

With his recent remarks, Ludwig provided yet another example of his genuine friendship with Sykkuno, which continues to win hearts online.

I love ludwig! What a chad man. Anyways, Sykkuno protection squad!🥺https://t.co/vDrtuXEtWT — moon jelly@ protecc sykkuno at all cost (@obikun16) December 2, 2020

ludwig and sykkuno make me happy — 𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒉 ♡·° (@seraphiness) December 2, 2020

ludwig and sykkuno have such a fun dynamic — crystal (@joysbody) December 1, 2020

sykkuno and Ludwig’s interactions make me so happy — kp 🌱🌧 (@amnesiabuckyb) December 1, 2020

this is actually so wholesome, yeah sykkuno is that cute innocent uwu boy when we first start watching him but at the end of the day he teaches us so much more than we think he does. m so glad sykkuno has such a nice frnd like ludwig :< pic.twitter.com/RS18Zbr5Pl — Corpse’s Bff (REAL) (@cowrpse) November 27, 2020

