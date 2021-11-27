"He's stalling": The Internet reacts to MrBeast Squid Game winner 'Player 79'

MrBeast has had the internet on its toes ever since he announced his real-life recreation of Squid Game. Now that the much-anticipated video has been released, it has amassed over 70 million views in just two days.

The final battle for the cash prize of a whopping $456,000 took place between player 79 and player 330. The final contest was that of musical chairs, and player 79 walked away with the cash prize. However, many people were curious about whether it was simply luck due to which the player won.

Nick Eh 30 has an answer for that, and he revealed that the player used a very clever strategy to win the round.

'Player 79' of MrBeast Squid Game used a smart strategy to win the game

While analyzing MrBeast Squid Game winner's final gameplay, Nick Eh 30 noticed that the player was using a very clever strategy to ensure that he was getting a spot on the chair every time the music stopped.

The strategy player 79 used was quite simple yet effective. Whenever he was in front of a chair, he would stall a bit and would stick to player 330's back whenever he was on the opposite side of the chair. That way, he was always closest to the chair, ready to grab his seat whenever the music stopped.

"Oh, I see what he's doing! He's hugging him, he's hugging him, he's hugging him, then boom! He waits. Look, hug, hug, hug, hug, and then he's stalling!"

The strategy worked out well for player 79, as he went on to grab the $456,000 cash prize that MrBeast had for the winner of his Squid Game recreation. Nick went on to appreciate the clever strategy that the player used to grab his win.

MrBeast's Squid Game has been getting a lot of support on the internet

Lethal @Lethal5x THE WINNER OF THE MRBEAST SQUID GAME VID IS A FORTNITE PLAYER LMAOAOAO THE WINNER OF THE MRBEAST SQUID GAME VID IS A FORTNITE PLAYER LMAOAOAO

gavin @goteemgav todd spoiled mr beast squid game but im happy for the african american community for having the winner todd spoiled mr beast squid game but im happy for the african american community for having the winner

someone @Jonalert Basically, 2 people won half a million in the @mrbeast squid games. the winner and number 067 if she starts an Onlyfans. Basically, 2 people won half a million in the @mrbeast squid games. the winner and number 067 if she starts an Onlyfans.

Mystic@ytgaming @AlexSim62238481 So just finished watching the mrbeast squid game and it was epic the reaction of the winner So just finished watching the mrbeast squid game and it was epic the reaction of the winner

Speechless @SpeechlessFN did not know the winner of mrbeast squid game played comp lol did not know the winner of mrbeast squid game played comp lol

The MrBeast Squid Game video has seen immense success in the two days since its release. The streamer spent a lot of hard work, time, and money on this video, and it looks like it's all paying off with the amount of success and appreciation it is getting.

