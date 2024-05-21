Hellblade 2 Hidden Achievement: How to unlock Seeing Things Differently

Hellblade 2 has a couple of hidden achievements, one of which is Seeing Things Differently. Games from Ninja Theory don't usually come with achievements that take multiple playthroughs. However, the same cannot be said for Senua's Saga. Seeing Things Differently isn't too hard to unlock and some players might even do it without meaning to. However, that won't be the case for everyone.

So this guide will show you how to unlock the Seeing Things Differently hidden achievement in Hellblade 2.

How to unlock the Seeing Things Differently hidden achievement in Hellblade 2

This title has 11 achievements in total (Image via Ninja Theory)

To unlock the Seeing Things Differently achievement, players must launch any chapter of the game with an alternate narrator. However, you only get access to alternate narrators after you've beat the game. Depending on how you play, it can take quite a while before you platinum it.

Once you're through with your first run of this game, simply head over to Settings and look under the Audio tab. Here you will get the option to change the Narrator, set it to an alternate one, and jump into any chapter of the game. You will also unlock this achievement if you start a new game with an alternate narrator.

The sequel's campaign is similar in length to the original game (Image via Ninja Theory)

Apart from this, there are six more hidden achievements to unlock in Hellblade 2. Here's how you can get them:

The Next Sign: To unlock this you simply need to survive the shipwreck and capture the slavemaster.

To unlock this you simply need to survive the shipwreck and capture the slavemaster. The Man in the Middle: Easily unlocked if you choose to rescue the stranger you come across during the draugar ritual.

Easily unlocked if you choose to rescue the stranger you come across during the draugar ritual. The Hidden World: Unlocked once you find the entrance to the Hidden Folk's realm.

Unlocked once you find the entrance to the Hidden Folk's realm. Returned to the Earth: To unlock this achievement you need to take Ingunn's name and free Illtauga.

To unlock this achievement you need to take Ingunn's name and free Illtauga. The Storm Calmed: Unlocked by speaking Saegeirr's name and ending Sjavarrisi's period of isolation

Unlocked by speaking Saegeirr's name and ending Sjavarrisi's period of isolation End the Tyranny: As the name suggests, this achievement can be unlocked after you expose the Godi's lies which results in the end of the tyranny.

In total, the title has 11 achievements you can unlock if you're going for a completionist run. The game is relatively short so, you should be able to get through most of it in about six to eight hours of gameplay.

