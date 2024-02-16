Helldivers 2 “SOS Beacon not working” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Many Helldivers 2 players are having issues with the SOS Beacon, which is not working as intended. The system usually allows players to fire up a flare and invite others if they need help in a mission. However, the title's latest performance error is preventing them from using the feature. The SOS Beacon is not being deployed, and even if it is, no other player can respond to it.

Today’s Helldivers 2 guide goes over some of the things you can do to deal with the SOS Beacon issue when in the middle of a mission.

How to fix the "SOS Beacon not working" error in Helldivers 2 and the reasons behind its occurrence

1) Check if your internet connection is working optimally

The first thing you should do to deal with the SOS Beacon issue is to check if you are online.

Players will not be able to respond to your beacon if you are facing issues with your internet connection. Make sure you haven’t accidentally gone offline when in the middle of a mission.

2) Turn off Crossplay

Another step that you can take is to disable Crossplay. While it might not seem like much of a fix, many players have stated that they were able to solve the SOS Beacon problem by disabling this feature.

To disable Crossplay in Helldivers 2, make your way to the Gameplay section. Then, head to the Crossplay option, and turn it off. Restart the game right after, and join a mission.

3) Make sure you have an SOS Beacon equipped

The SOS feature may not be working because you may not have had the Beacon equipped before loading into a mission.

When you are heading out for a mission, make sure that you have the Beacon equipped. The call-in time for the item is two minutes, so use it only when you have no other option left.

4) Wait for a patch

There are a fair bit of performance issues in Helldivers 2. Arrowhead Game Studios is regularly shipping updates to fix some of the major issues in the game. Hopefully, the developer will address the SOS Beacon in a future patch, so make sure that you keep your game updated at all times.