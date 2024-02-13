Helldivers 2 error code 10002038 explained

Helldivers 2 players have been recently seeing error code 10002038 pop up every time they are trying to log into the game and queue up for a mission with friends. Unsurprisingly, this has led many in the community to wonder what causes this error and if there are ways to deal with it from their end.

Error code 10002038 is one of the more annoying performance issues in the game, as it will automatically kick you out of a mission and force shut the game.

It’s as difficult to deal with as the Black Screen and Crashing errors, and below are some details regarding error code 10002038 in Helldivers 2.

What causes error code 10002038 in Helldivers 2?

Error code 10002038 is a server-related issue in Helldivers 2. It usually occurs when the shooter’s servers are down due to a surge of players, or they are under maintenance. Additionally, they can also be caused if there is an issue with your own network connection.

When it occurs, you will not be able to log in and queue up for a match. Additionally, if you are already on a mission, the game will automatically kick you out and force shut itself.

Can you fix error code 10002038 in Helldivers 2?

Currently, there is no permanent solution for error code 10002038. If the servers are down from the developer’s end, then all you will need to do is wait for them to be back online.

With the amount of performance issues that Helldivers 2 is facing, they are frequently bringing their servers down for maintenance to deploy a patch. So it’s not surprising why the 10002038 has been popping up so much for players.

However, if your internet connection is the issue, you will need to restart your router to see if it solves the issue. Try playing other multiplayer titles to see if the issue persists.

If you are having issues with other co-op games, you can get in touch with your internet provider.

If the issue seems to be persisting when the servers are back up, and other multiplayer games are working optimally for you, you can reach out to Arrowhead Support for help.