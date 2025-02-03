Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Haunted Mansion Room 4 Puzzle Guide

Hello Kitty Island Adventure introduces players to a variety of characters that can be found in the game's open world. Interacting with these NPCs will allow gamers to not only build friendships with them but also engage in quests that offer rewards upon completion. Kuromi is one such character you will meet during exploration in the title. She will offer you a quest called "Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp," which will task you with solving a set of 10 puzzles inside a Haunted Mansion.

While the difficulty of the puzzles will increase with each room you complete, it is possible to struggle with even the easiest ones. This article will cover everything you need to know about solving the Haunted Mansion Room 4 puzzle in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

How to start the "Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp" quest in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Haunted Mansion (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@SproutsieSprout)

You can activate the "Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp" quest by conversing with Kuromi in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Remember that you first need to achieve level-four friendship status with the NPC to make the quest accessible. To increase your friendship level with her, simply gift Kuromi her favorite items, such as a pumpkin and Jack-O'-Lantern.

After the conversation concludes, she will hand you the Green Powered Crystal, which can be used to access the Haunted Mansion. Simply walk inside to discover 10 puzzle rooms that, when solved, will turn on the lights of their respective entry doors. The first few puzzles will be easy to decode, but as you clear the rooms, things will start becoming difficult.

Haunted Mansion Room 4 puzzle solution in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Room 4 in the Haunted Mansion (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@SproutsieSprout)

After you have solved the first three puzzles, you can move to the fourth door for a harder challenge. This riddle requires you to enter the correct doorway out of the 11 doors inside. If you wish to try this yourself, then you can simply enter all of them to know which one is the real exit.

The right exit is the one that has a green-lit entrance once you open the door. That said, if you are not in the mood to try all the doors, just walk into the doorway on the leftmost side beside the mirror on the second floor. Entering this will solve the fourth puzzle and turn on the lights outside the door.

