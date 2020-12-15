"Hello Valkyrae": Twitter goes crazy as Corpse Husband expresses interest in playing Phasmophobia

Internet sensation Corpse Husband recently caused a major Twitter storm after he replied to Valkyrae's invitation to play popular survival horror game Phasmophobia.

In a recent tweet, Valkyrae asked the gaming community if anyone was interested in joining her for a couple of games this coming week:

any gamers wanna gaming some games — ^-^)/🔪 (@Valkyrae) December 14, 2020

In response, a Twitter user by the name of Zara came up with a great suggestion as she hinted at Valkyrae streaming Phasmophobia with the likes of Corpse Husband, Disguised Toast and Sykkuno:

This managed to attract the attention of Valkyrae, who soon replied with this tweet:

hey you guys wanna try phasmophobia — ^-^)/🔪 (@Valkyrae) December 14, 2020

While Valkyrae's tweet managed to attract a substantial amount of attention online, it was a simple response by Corpse Husband which ended up stealing the limelight:

Hello Valkyrae, I would like to try Phasmophobia w/ y'all — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) December 14, 2020

Having initially started out as a horror narrator, the world of Phasmophobia seems like a natural fit for Corpse Husband.

Moreover, it has been a while since he last played the game. The prospect of him streaming a fun, spooky VR horror game alongside his friends, such as Valkyrae, Sykkuno, Disguised Toast and more, seems almost too good to be true.

Soon after his reply went viral, several fans responded enthusiastically to the exciting possibility of watching Corpse Husband play Phasmophobia once again.

Corpse Husband and Valkyrae to stream Phasmophobia?

The last time Corpse Husband tried his hand at Phasmophobia, it proved to be a major hit with fans as they couldn't seem to get enough of his hilarious quips throughout the stream.

Just recently, fellow streamer and good friend Sykkuno expressed interest in playing Phasmophobia with Corpse. Along with Valkyrae and Disguised Toast, the duo have been lighting up YouTube with their Among Us streams.

It now looks like fans are in for a treat, with a potential Phasmophobia stream looming on the horizon.

Valkyrae responded to Corpse Husband enthusiastically by asking if Wednesday is fine for him:

With excitement being palpable, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on an upcoming Phasmobia stream ft. Corpse Husband, Valkyrae and more:

FUCK YES — carrie (@itsykkuno) December 14, 2020

i would love to see this — teetee :) (@ITS_teetea) December 14, 2020

OMGG YESSSSSS — rabab :) (@SIKECORPSE) December 14, 2020

no take backs i will cry — ang (@discorpses) December 14, 2020

SAY YES SAY YES — carrie (@itsykkuno) December 14, 2020

PLEASEEE IM BEGGING — alyssa andrea ♔ (@uhhIyssa) December 14, 2020

As excitement continues to mount online, fans will certainly be looking forward to confirmation from Corpse Husband as to whether Wednesday will indeed be the day that he makes his much-awaited return to the spooky world of Phasmophobia.