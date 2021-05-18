Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly views, total subscribers, and more

Sarfraj, popularly known as Helping Gamer, is one of India's most well-known Free Fire content creators.

This article takes a look at his in-game stats and other data.

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 517121909.

Lifetime stats

Helping Gamer’s lifetime stats

Helping Gamer has played 6780 squad matches and has won on 1126 occasions, making his win rate 16.60%. With 15312 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.71.

The YouTuber has 186 Booyahs in 2878 duo games, translating to a win rate of 6.46%. He racked up 5475 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.03 in this mode.

Helping Gamer has also played 2724 solo matches and has triumphed in 169 of them, maintaining a win rate of 6.16%. He has 4675 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.83.

Ranked stats

Helping Gamer’s ranked stats

Sarfraj has played 3 squad games in the current season but is yet to secure a win. He has 3 kills to his name in this mode.

The content creator also played 6 ranked duo games but is yet to secure victory. He has 10 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.67.

Sarfraj has played one ranked solo game and has 13 kills to his name, with a K/D ratio of 13.0.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

As per Social Blade, Helping Gamer's monthly earnings are in the range of $6.2k to $99.6k. Meanwhile, his yearly income from YouTube is around $74.7k to $1.2 million.

Helping Gamer’s YouTube channel

Sarfraj launched his primary YouTube channel, Helping Gamer, in April 2018. He has over 650 videos on the channel, with 250k subscribers and 24.905 million views garnered in the last 30 days itself.

Helping Gamer’s subscriber and view count

His channel currently boasts a subscriber count of 6.05 million, which places him at 296th place in the country in terms of YouTube subscribers. His total view count is more than 361 million.

Readers can click here to visit his primary YouTube channel.

To visit Helping Gamer’s Instagram profile, click here.

