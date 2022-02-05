"Here we go!": Twitch streamer Questron shows off hype-filled Tier 3 sub animation

Twitch streamer Questron is well-known for his stellar Overwatch gameplay, as well as his memes. One thing that makes his stream a must-see is the effort and time the streamer puts into a variety of animated videos he activates with a button press.

His latest clip to go viral was a Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure meme to celebrate his Tier-3 subs. His chat ate it up, but not everyone on Reddit was a fan.

“Here we go! Right into Volkskaya, let's go!”

Twitch streamer Questron's Bizarre Adventure

As the sub went through, Questron yelled “Here we go!” and static played briefly, and his webcam began moving around. The song that played is from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, specifically Giorno’s theme, il vento d’oro. His webcam flipped out all over the screen and showed the Twitch streamer flexing and dancing to the music.

After a brief anime transition, the words “Tier 3 Sub” hit the screen, the streamer dancing away the entire time. Copies of Questron littered the visual before a scenic painting of a green field and golden sky appeared on screen. Questron himself was dancing in the sky, and appearing all over the screen again.

When it ended, the streamer’s Overwatch match was queuing up, taking him to Volkskaya Industries for another heated competitive match.

Reddit is divided on Twitch streamer Questron's memes

While Questron is an incredibly skilled Overwatch player, he also puts remarkable work into the notifications on his stream, and while some think it's cringe, others love the creativity.

Questron definitely caught several viewers' attention with the hard work he puts into these animations, in particular for this Tier 3 sub notification.

Not everyone is a fan of Questron's animations and memes that he uses to celebrate. One discussion in particular became a bit heated, where one user thought nothing about it was funny and would not hear otherwise.

Questron himself showed up in the thread on Reddit and said that the point isn't supposed to be funny. It's supposed to embody hype, as it shows up whenever someone subscribes at Tier 3 and it does so automatically.

While Questron's memes aren't for everyone, many love the animated videos the streamer pops up for moments of hype or joy in his stream.

