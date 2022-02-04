Disguised Toast and Valkyrae dissect the Pokimane x JiDion and Ninja controversy

Rachell "Valkyrae" appeared on one of OfflineTV's recent podcasts alongside Disguised Toast and dissected the entire Imane "Pokimane" x JiDion "Jidionpremium" and Tyler "Ninja" controversy.

Valkyrae revealed that she and Pokimane were enjoying a late-night game of Valorant before the latter went "eerily quiet," and revealed that she was being hate-raided.

imane 💜 @imane a lot of people seem confused about the recent ninja stuff, so i’m reposting here the clips that got taken off LSF.



sorry if it seems like i’m making a big deal out of this, i just don’t want any misinformation. a lot of people seem confused about the recent ninja stuff, so i’m reposting here the clips that got taken off LSF.sorry if it seems like i’m making a big deal out of this, i just don’t want any misinformation. https://t.co/WesvWCnXuJ

JiDion, who has a massive community on YouTube and TikTok, was the mastermind behind the move, for which he received a permanent ban from the platform. However, to everyone's dismay, things took a turn for the worse as Pokimane received sexist comments, which questioned her credibility as a streamer.

Both Toast and Rae agreed that the turning point of the controversy was Ninja's involvement. He referred to female streamers as "b*****s" and also pretended to contact his Twitch representative to get JiDion reinstated.

imane 💜 @imane his manager then kept DMing me that Ninja never texted his Twitch rep, even after I sent her that clip. I spoke about this on stream and Ninja DM’d me this: his manager then kept DMing me that Ninja never texted his Twitch rep, even after I sent her that clip. I spoke about this on stream and Ninja DM’d me this: https://t.co/3rPsBSew4l

Valkyrae admitted that this upset Pokimane a lot. The latter shared all the information with the community, for which she received a legal threat from Ninja's wife and manager Jessica Blevins.

imane 💜 @imane the only time ninja spoke about the jidion situation, he said this: the only time ninja spoke about the jidion situation, he said this: https://t.co/RmNECoMdqR

It got to where Valkyrae accused Ninja and Jessica of "spreading lies" after Ninja messaged Poki claiming he didn't do anything he said he would.

Valkyrae and Disguised Toast state that Ninja was "afraid" of JiDion's community after what transpired with Pokimane

Toast said that Ninja was trying to "appeal to them" because he wanted to be the "cool guy." On the flip side, the former Among Us sensation added that he, too, would have struggled to make the right choice if he was in Ninja's shoes:

"I also think if I was in that position it would be really difficult for me to condemn it as well. Like 'hey that was messed up, you can't do that' because if he did do that, he would get hate and he would get flamed."

However, the Canadian streamer doubled down to state that Ninja could've not participated or should've apologized after the incident, rather than denying his role in the controversy and threatening Poki with legal action.

Valkyrae and Toast feel that Ninja never really texted his Twitch representative, but just said it to avoid a scene with JiDion and his infamous Twitch following.

pokimane @pokimanelol 🏻 i think jessica is trying to say that ninja PRETENDED to text his twitch representative, which i’m willing to accept and cannot disprove. i just wanted the clip out there to show what happened i think jessica is trying to say that ninja PRETENDED to text his twitch representative, which i’m willing to accept and cannot disprove. i just wanted the clip out there to show what happened 👍🏻

Toast @DisguisedToast @pokimanelol this is the only ninja i'll be watching on twitch @pokimanelol this is the only ninja i'll be watching on twitch https://t.co/a1r2V3SQs9

Lastly, Toast also revealed that every streamer sharing their take on the controversy witnessed a massive surge in viewership:

"When Poki was talking about it, she dobuled her viewership from 20k to 50k. Mizkif went to 70k. xQc went to 120k viewers covering the event."

Also Read Article Continues below

Valkyrae said that the co-founder of RTS felt better after sharing everything with her community. Despite whatever went down, she revealed that Pokimane is in a much better position and very recently ended her feud with JiDion.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee