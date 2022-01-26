Here's Call of Duty: Warzone Expert's Best Sniper Loadout For Caldera

After seeing much success with Call of Duty: Warzone, Activision decided to tie in the recent Call of Duty: Vanguard into the popular Battle Royale spinoff. With the introduction of the Pacific update, fans have seen the advent of a brand new map to the game.

The Caldera (set in the Pacific) is a stark departure from the previous Verdansk map in terms of both aesthetic and map design. With a lot more foliage and similar environmental obstacles hindering sight, there's less room for long-distance engagements.

Time to snipe down in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

Warzone expert TrueGameData has unveiled his sniper loadout for an ideal play in Caldera. To no one's surprise, the Vanguard Kar98K still reigns supreme. The loadout of the weapon is as follows:

Optic: 1913 Variable 4-8x

Stock: VDD Thumbhole

Barrel: VDD RE02K

Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip

Muzzle: Scout Silencer

Magazine: 8mm Klauser 5 Round Fast Mag

Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Ammunition: Lengthened

Perk: Fleet

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

TrueGameData's build focuses on Aim Down Sight (ADS) time, and this means the Kar98K build has the fastest ADS of any sniper in the game. He also compares it to other snipers in the game, particularly the 3-Line, Type99 and SPR.

Similar to the Kar, those three other snipers are also decent alternatives while also having low flinch, thanks to their respective builds. The stats have also been compared in the video, showing the Vanguard Kar98K to be on top of its game.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Want to see the slayers out there! Alright we're just over one week into Caldera, what is your RECORD number of kills in a single game of #Warzone Want to see the slayers out there! Alright we're just over one week into Caldera, what is your RECORD number of kills in a single game of #Warzone? Want to see the slayers out there! 🔥 https://t.co/3PuEqCjua2

Ever since its release, Caldera has seen very mixed reactions from fans about balance and progression issues. This includes problems with the snipers, which is why this build should alleviate some issues.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



More intel: We’ve deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. Thank you for being patient while we delay the release of Season Two in #Vanguard and #Warzone to prioritize ongoing work to balance and optimize your current gameplay experience.More intel: bit.ly/S2CommunityUpd… We’ve deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. Thank you for being patient while we delay the release of Season Two in #Vanguard and #Warzone to prioritize ongoing work to balance and optimize your current gameplay experience.More intel: bit.ly/S2CommunityUpd… https://t.co/iBWEVQFwpf

Call of Duty: Warzone is free-to-play on PC (via Battle.Net), PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Season 2 for the Pacific update launches on February 14, 2022.

Edited by Saman