Here's Call of Duty: Warzone Expert's Best Sniper Loadout For Caldera

After seeing much success with Call of Duty: Warzone, Activision decided to tie in the recent Call of Duty: Vanguard into the popular Battle Royale spinoff. With the introduction of the Pacific update, fans have seen the advent of a brand new map to the game.
The Caldera (set in the Pacific) is a stark departure from the previous Verdansk map in terms of both aesthetic and map design. With a lot more foliage and similar environmental obstacles hindering sight, there's less room for long-distance engagements.
Time to snipe down in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific
Warzone expert TrueGameData has unveiled his sniper loadout for an ideal play in Caldera. To no one's surprise, the Vanguard Kar98K still reigns supreme. The loadout of the weapon is as follows:
- Optic: 1913 Variable 4-8x
- Stock: VDD Thumbhole
- Barrel: VDD RE02K
- Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip
- Muzzle: Scout Silencer
- Magazine: 8mm Klauser 5 Round Fast Mag
- Rear Grip: Leather Grip
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Perk: Fleet
- Perk 2: Fully Loaded
TrueGameData's build focuses on Aim Down Sight (ADS) time, and this means the Kar98K build has the fastest ADS of any sniper in the game. He also compares it to other snipers in the game, particularly the 3-Line, Type99 and SPR.
Similar to the Kar, those three other snipers are also decent alternatives while also having low flinch, thanks to their respective builds. The stats have also been compared in the video, showing the Vanguard Kar98K to be on top of its game.
Ever since its release, Caldera has seen very mixed reactions from fans about balance and progression issues. This includes problems with the snipers, which is why this build should alleviate some issues.
Call of Duty: Warzone is free-to-play on PC (via Battle.Net), PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Season 2 for the Pacific update launches on February 14, 2022.