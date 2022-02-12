Here's why Call of Duty: Warzone does not have an FOV slider on consoles

Call of Duty: Warzone continues to have a sizable player base across platforms, particularly consoles. This is no surprise, as Call of Duty has been synonymous with consoles since the franchise's debut.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



See what's loaded in the 100 Tier lineup bit.ly/S2BattlePassBl… Restock your armory with the Season Two Battle Pass.See what's loaded in the 100 Tier lineup Restock your armory with the Season Two Battle Pass. See what's loaded in the 100 Tier lineup ➡️ bit.ly/S2BattlePassBl… https://t.co/TXWcEr1zVE

The series' popularity peaked with the PS3/360 era, starting with COD4 Modern Warfare, and ballooned onwards. With the latest multiplayer rendition, Activision brings heated battle-royale action to fans and it has been very successful, thanks to a dedicated playerbase.

Why Warzone lacks an FOV slider

Come the PS5/XSX|S era, fans have been demanding the inclusion of an FOV (Field Of View) slider on the console versions of the popular BR game. This is a graphics setting that, as the name suggests, increases the peripheral vision of the player to allow for a greater viewing area.

But there's a catch: an increased render view also means greater performance strain. This in turn equates to lower frame rates, the higher the FOV value is. That's why an FOV setting is missing on console, and this is corroborated by Twitter user CharlieIntel:

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Developers also confirmed that last-gen consoles are currently the biggest player base. For FOV, when asked "why not next-gen FOV slider?" they said: "we don't want to further increase the skill gap."



Also said "FOV slider benefits high skilled players mainly" Developers also confirmed that last-gen consoles are currently the biggest player base. For FOV, when asked "why not next-gen FOV slider?" they said: "we don't want to further increase the skill gap." Also said "FOV slider benefits high skilled players mainly"

Since the PS4 & XB1 tech is outdated at this point, a bigger FOV worsens the performance - something the developers cannot compromise on owing to the competitive nature of the game. Plus, as the tweet mentions, last-gen has the highest number of players.

Therefore, it's an understandable choice required to maintain parity across consoles, including PS5 & XSX|S. Speaking of those systems, there's been rumors of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

This new entry is said to be coming to PS5 & XSX|S - and presumably ditching the PS4 & XB1. That would allow the developers to take full advantage of the current gen hardware - which might mean an FOV slider for the sequel.

What's in store for the future?

The BR experience is set to gear up for Season 2 - which launches on February 14, 2022. Activision promises a host of updates, improvements and fixes for the new season and has also shared info on the future of the franchise.

This includes a brand new Call of Duty - a sequel to Modern Warfare 2019. Additionally, they have also planned a new Warzone experience, effectively confirming the rumors.

Also Read Article Continues below

Call of Duty: Warzone is free to play on PC, PS4, PS5, XB1 and XSX|S.

Edited by Saman