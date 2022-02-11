Snoop Dogg might be headed to Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone soon

Tom Henderson, an industry insider, dropped some exciting Call of Duty news that Snoop Dogg could be going to the game. Snoop is an avid gamer and fan of Call of Duty, and this could line up with his upcoming performance at the 2022 Super Bowl.

If true, Warzone fans could have something fascinating to look forward to in the coming year.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ It seems like Snoop Dogg could be coming to Vanguard/Warzone as an operator. I'm not joking. It seems like Snoop Dogg could be coming to Vanguard/Warzone as an operator. I'm not joking. https://t.co/3NqF7H6sM9

Insiders claim Snoop Dogg could show up to Call of Duty

This was also discussed on Reddit a few days ago with a Tweet highlighting the same thing. It said that something Snoop Dogg related was coming to the game, but it wasn’t clear what it would be. Today’s tweet highlighted the rapper could be coming on board as an operator.

It wouldn’t be the first time a famous rapper would join the game in some facet or another. Snoop Dogg showed up in CoD: Ghosts as an announcer, and Ice-T showed up in Black Ops 1.

Call of Duty VANGUARD News @CODWW2Vanguard



Yes, you read that right.



Something Snoop Dogg related is coming to Call of Duty Vanguard! (Either a Skin, Voice lines, Blueprints etc)



Stay tuned for more news on this by FOLLOWING SNOOP DOGG COMING TO #Vanguard Yes, you read that right.Something Snoop Dogg related is coming to Call of Duty Vanguard! (Either a Skin, Voice lines, Blueprints etc)Stay tuned for more news on this by FOLLOWING @CODWW2Vanguard SNOOP DOGG COMING TO #Vanguard…Yes, you read that right.Something Snoop Dogg related is coming to Call of Duty Vanguard! (Either a Skin, Voice lines, Blueprints etc)Stay tuned for more news on this by FOLLOWING @CODWW2Vanguard. https://t.co/Jg5xdGeY7r

The perfect time to announce Snoop Dogg coming to Warzone as a playable operator would, without a doubt, be the Super Bowl, where he’s performing, and millions of eyes around the world will be watching. It would be a perfect way to get more people playing Warzone or catch lapsed fans.

Call of Duty fans react to Snoop Dogg potentially coming to the game

With a new album out and a performance upcoming, this could be an excellent time for Snoop Dogg to announce he will be in a video game again, especially as a playable character.

Several fans were excited, referencing Snoop previously playing the game and highlighting his announcer pack.

Obey Meffy @xMeffy @_Tom_Henderson_ After that performance at the premiere of Vanguard gameplay, I support it. @_Tom_Henderson_ After that performance at the premiere of Vanguard gameplay, I support it.

Not everyone was thrilled about seeing Snoop Dogg in the game, however.

While some seemed disappointed, others were pretty excited and figured the Super Bowl would be a perfect time to make a reveal.

🇳 @creasedtrainers @_Tom_Henderson_ Snoop dropped an album last night, he's performing at the superbowl this weekend, he's potentially in VG/WZ. I'm gonna say there's some type of teaser for MWII during the superbowl adbreaks @_Tom_Henderson_ Snoop dropped an album last night, he's performing at the superbowl this weekend, he's potentially in VG/WZ. I'm gonna say there's some type of teaser for MWII during the superbowl adbreaks

Some looked back to Snoop’s last appearance in the franchise and were delighted.

Luciidfr @Luciid_fr @_Tom_Henderson_ It’s all coming back to me now… thank you sledgehammer @_Tom_Henderson_ It’s all coming back to me now… thank you sledgehammer https://t.co/ETFsXYNTER

It was a popular topic on Reddit too, with some imagining how cool it could be.

Others considered what else they could do with Snoop Dogg, perhaps as an NPC for an event.

Instead, one user would rather this be spent on fixing bugs in Call of Duty. This sentiment was shared by others as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

While not everyone is excited, quite a few people are enticed by the possibility of Snoop Dogg showing up again in the franchise, this time as a playable character.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar