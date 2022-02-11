Snoop Dogg might be headed to Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone soon

Tom Henderson, an industry insider, dropped some exciting Call of Duty news that Snoop Dogg could be going to the game. Snoop is an avid gamer and fan of Call of Duty, and this could line up with his upcoming performance at the 2022 Super Bowl.
If true, Warzone fans could have something fascinating to look forward to in the coming year.
Insiders claim Snoop Dogg could show up to Call of Duty
This was also discussed on Reddit a few days ago with a Tweet highlighting the same thing. It said that something Snoop Dogg related was coming to the game, but it wasn’t clear what it would be. Today’s tweet highlighted the rapper could be coming on board as an operator.
It wouldn’t be the first time a famous rapper would join the game in some facet or another. Snoop Dogg showed up in CoD: Ghosts as an announcer, and Ice-T showed up in Black Ops 1.
The perfect time to announce Snoop Dogg coming to Warzone as a playable operator would, without a doubt, be the Super Bowl, where he’s performing, and millions of eyes around the world will be watching. It would be a perfect way to get more people playing Warzone or catch lapsed fans.
Call of Duty fans react to Snoop Dogg potentially coming to the game
With a new album out and a performance upcoming, this could be an excellent time for Snoop Dogg to announce he will be in a video game again, especially as a playable character.
Several fans were excited, referencing Snoop previously playing the game and highlighting his announcer pack.
Not everyone was thrilled about seeing Snoop Dogg in the game, however.
While some seemed disappointed, others were pretty excited and figured the Super Bowl would be a perfect time to make a reveal.
Some looked back to Snoop’s last appearance in the franchise and were delighted.
It was a popular topic on Reddit too, with some imagining how cool it could be.
Others considered what else they could do with Snoop Dogg, perhaps as an NPC for an event.
Instead, one user would rather this be spent on fixing bugs in Call of Duty. This sentiment was shared by others as well.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
While not everyone is excited, quite a few people are enticed by the possibility of Snoop Dogg showing up again in the franchise, this time as a playable character.