The latest and hottest mobile entry from Bilibili, Higan Eruthyll is a 3D role-playing strategy title available worldwide for both Android and iOS mobile devices. With the widely successful launch and pre-registration campaigns of the game complete, Bilibili has prepared tons of rewards for those eager to collect and use, along with its first-ever event, named “Burning Phoenix”.

Read on to learn more about the event and its associated rewards.

The Burning Phoenix event for Higan Eruthyll will be available from April 8-20

Higan: Eruthyll @HiganEruthyll

Download:

Directors,

Limited event wish [The Fiery Feather] will be up on April 8th at 5:00 (GMT+8), where the rate to get Sirslet and Screamer·Echo is up!

There'll also be some surprise rewards for you in Mail! 【Limited Event Wish- The Fiery Feather🪶】Download: bit.ly/3Kq93YA Directors,Limited event wish [The Fiery Feather] will be up on April 8th at 5:00 (GMT+8), where the rate to get Sirslet and Screamer·Echo is up!There'll also be some surprise rewards for you in Mail! 【Limited Event Wish- The Fiery Feather🪶】Download: bit.ly/3Kq93YADirectors,Limited event wish [The Fiery Feather] will be up on April 8th at 5:00 (GMT+8), where the rate to get Sirslet and Screamer·Echo is up! There'll also be some surprise rewards for you in Mail! https://t.co/KyzbrI8IZ8

Burning Phoenix is the first-ever limited-time event for the game, and will only be accessible from April 8 - 20 (GMT +8). Players will engage in strategic 3D combat and wondrous storytelling to delve into the backstory of the brand-new character, Sirslet, in detail.

Furthermore, Sirslet will also be the highlighted SSR rate-up character for the upcoming character wish event, “The Fiery Feather” along with the SR unit Screamer. Both units have an increased drop rate during this time period.

Eager players will want to complete this event to experience both the story and have a chance at obtaining Sirslet before the banner expires.

Miscellaneous stats for Sirslet

Sirslet, the Crimson Thorns, is the first event-exclusive SSR unit for Higan Eruthyll and possesses the following stats:

SSR Rarity

Hoplite Class

Pyro Element

AD and Melee Combat

Burst DMG Type

Human Race

Female unit

Belongs to the Floral Phantom party

Lead Actor Position

Her birthday is on August 25

Crimson Shriek is her personal weapon of choice

She is voiced by Summer Rei

Note: The following subsection below represents the writer’s opinions and is subjective in nature.

Sirslet is shaping up to be an excellent SSR unit, complete with powerful skills that make her a menace on the battlefield. The character is best paired with Rooco, Kaer, and Mireya in a team, with herself acting as the DPS.

All rewards detailed for new players in Higan Eruthyll

All players will have access to the following rewards post-launch, distributed as part of the 2 million pre-registration rewards and seven-day login bonus:

6000 Starlight Revelations

Star Sigil x11

Inspiration Sigil x5

A copy of the SR character Armand

The 4-star play set, Zhu Yintai

A copy of the SSR character, Media

“Brilliance Lightning” Euphoria outfit

A ton of additional development and in-game resources

The Burning Phoenix event also rewards players with the following items post-completion, in the Gacha Shop:

Flame Sigil (used for Character Wishes)

Inspiration Sigil (used for Play Wishes)

Extra in-game items for progression

“Bubblegum Chorus” outfit for Screamer

In addition, players can follow the game’s official social media page to get a chance at winning a PlayStation 5, an iPhone 14, Amazon gift cards, and other prizes.

For more updates on Higan Eruthyll, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes