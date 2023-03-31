"They are tuned higher": Blizzard confirms high gear drop rates in Diablo 4 Beta

On March 24, Blizzard's GM, Rod Fergusson revealed that drop rates in Diablo 4 were "tuned higher" during the beta test. This came in response to an interaction with a fan by the Twitter handle of @UnkownFowl. He mentioned that this was done to provide a "fuller experience and better test" of the game, which is the point of a beta run.

The latest entry in Activision Blizzard’s dungeon crawling Diablo series, Diablo 4 was out in Open Beta last week, to much success and popularity. Now, as players wait for the full release on June 6, 2023, anticipations and expectations for the game continue to rise.

As with all dungeon crawlers, loot drop rates are a point of contention. Too high, and the in-game economy breaks. Too low and the game becomes repetitive and grindy. So what impact might Blizzard's changes have?

Blizzard developer says drops were enhanced to provide a "fuller experience" in Diablo 4's Open Beta

Legendary items from all types of item classes (via Blizzard)

Let's talk about Rod Fergusson's statement. It is likely that the developer meant that by having more high-level loot drops available in the Diablo 4 Open Beta, the data collected about different pieces of gear will have higher sample sizes. This would ensure that no exploits are abused and that the meta is balanced upon launch.

While helpful for a Beta, this would not be conducive to a well-tuned experience. As such, many fans expressed major relief at this news - knowing that the drop rates will not be as they were in the test run.

However, this statement also raised several eyebrows among some fans.

As a dungeon-crawling game, with progression heavily tied to gear and other loot, Diablo 4's drop tables and rates will either make or break a player's experience. If too much high-level gear is given at once, it will reduce the satisfaction and appeal of getting better materials, breaking the gameplay loop and losing out on player retention.

On the flip side, miniscule rates would render the title colloquially a "grindfest," leading to a loss in retention once again.

Being so important, many players judge the play-worthiness of a game on how the loot pools and chances are tuned.

Unique items now replace mythics (via Blizzard)

Therefore, the inflated drop chances were deemed "misleading" by some, or even "deceptive advertising." The luck experienced by players in the Open Beta was not representative of the actual luck they will experience upon Diablo 4's full release.

Regardless, as the full launch of the game draws closer, Blizzard has gotten the data it needs to tune not just the gear stats, but also the gear drop rates as well.

