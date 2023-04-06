5 best mobile games like Clash of Clans in April 2023

Clash of Clans is one of the most popular gaming titles with one of the largest player bases across the globe. The game boasts over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store with an impressive rating of 4.6 stars.

Gamers can build and upgrade their base with lots of options for building, troops, and various other elements. Players often look for games that have similar gameplay to COC but are often unable to find good-quality games.

This article lists the five best mobile gaming titles similar to Clash of Clans to check out in April 2023.

Boom Beach and the four best mobile games similar to Clash of Clans

5) Vikings: War of Clans

Vikings: War of Clans is a great choice for gamers who prefer strategic war games similar to Clash of Clans.

The game has eye-catching graphics and beautiful animations. Gamers can take part in massive battles and become the ultimate conqueror.

Developers release regular updates with more features and better bonuses for players. Players can construct and upgrade their buildings to withstand enemy attacks and also unlock powerful Viking characters.

Minimum Requirements to run Vikings: War of Clans on mobile:

For Android

RAM: 2GB

ROM: 4GB

Android version 5.0 and up

For iOS

Requires iOS 10.0 or later

At least 2GB RAM

4) Clash of Kings

Clash of Kings is another great game for Clash of Clans lovers to download and enjoy on their devices. Players can play the game on their mobile device on a vertical screen, which enhances the overall gaming experience.

The game offers lots of armies and units to be conquered and commanded, and lots of commanders to win more battles with different strategies.

Players can upgrade their castles, unlock an elite army, and join strong alliances to rule more kingdoms in a medieval-style world.

Minimum Requirements to run Clash of Kings on mobile:

For Android

RAM: 2GB

ROM: 4GB

Android version 4.4 and up

For iOS

Requires iOS 11.0 or later

At least 2GB RAM

3) Dawn of Titans

Dawn of Titans is an award-winning gaming title with excellent strategy-making gameplay. The game features HD-quality graphics that look cool on a mobile device.

Players can conquer different kingdoms with the power of titans. There are over 100 different Titans available for players to own and use in battle.

Gamers can also choose from a range of different relics, including hammers, swords, and shields, to make their armies more powerful and effective on the battlefield.

Minimum Requirements to run Dawn of Titans on mobile:

For Android

RAM: 2GB

ROM: 4GB

Android version 4.4 and up

For iOS

Requires iOS 11.0 or later

At least 2GB RAM

2) Lords Mobile

Lords Mobile is another great alternative to Clash of Clans with amazing gameplay. Players can form powerful army formations and raid different castles to get materials to upgrade their troops and other heroes.

Gamers can forge alliances to participate in Guild wars, Kingdom Versus Kingdom battles, Battle Royals, Wonder Wars, Darknest Invasions, and various other battles.

Developers have also added the option for players to research their troops to make them more enhanced and defeat more opponents in battle.

Minimum Requirements to run Lords Mobile on mobile:

For Android

RAM: 2GB

ROM: 4GB

Android version 5.1 and up

For iOS

Requires iOS 11.0 or later

At least 2GB RAM

1) Boom Beach

Boom Beach is another fantastic title developed by the same gaming studio that released Clash of Clans. The title has 100 million plus downloads with regular events and updates to maintain user engagement.

Players can create home bases and raid enemy bases to get important resources to upgrade their troops and other buildings. Gamers can join the Task Force to take on Blackguard Bosses and defeat their bases.

Minimum Requirements to run Boom Beach on mobile:

For Android

Android version 4.1 and up

RAM: 2GB

ROM: 4GB

For iOS

Requires iOS 11.0 or later

At least 2GB RAM

