High on Life “Audio not Working” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Almost two weeks into its release, Squanch Games’ latest title High on Life has had a positive reception from the community. The quirky and talkative guns, along with the humorous characters and visually-appealing world design, have made the game a big hit with many fans.

However, there are still certain issues with the game’s performance even today, and there are parts that do not seem to run optimally now and then. While there aren’t too many in-game bugs and glitches, the few that are present can be quite annoying to deal with.

One such bug players have been coming across is the “Audio not Working” error, where the game audio mutes every now and then.

What makes this issue difficult to deal with is that there is no permanent fix to it apart from some temporary workarounds. This guide will, therefore, go over some steps that players can employ to deal with the “Audio not Working” error in High on Life.

Fixing the “Audio not Working” error in High on Life

As mentioned, there are no permanent fixes to the audio issues in High on Life. However, some temporary fixes are mentioned below:

1) Restart the game

Some players have mentioned that restarting the game has helped solve the audio issue in High on Life. Albeit a temporary solution, closing the game and restarting it seems to have fixed the sound, and the audio output device appears to be detected.

2) Troubleshoot your audio device

It’s likely that the issue stems from the audio device that you are using. You may want to begin troubleshooting to detect if there are any driver-related errors with your device.

If there is a driver problem, you can update the device and Windows audio drivers to the latest patch, which might automatically fix the sound issues.

If that doesn't help, there could be a hardware issue with the device. Try out other games using the same device to see if they produce any audio.

3) Turn off spatial sound

Spatial sound seems to cause a significant number of issues in certain games, and High on Life may just be one of them. You can try and fix the sound error in the game by disabling this feature.

You can disable it by going to the Sound Control Panel, Audio Device Properties, and then the Spatial Sound tab. Disable it and boot the game once again.

4) Re-install the game

While it may seem like a rather drastic step to take, there are many players within the community who have said that uninstalling and re-installing the game seems to have done the trick.

While we wait for Squanch Games to come up with a patch or hotfix to address the audio issues in High on Life, you can try re-installing the game to see if that fixes things.

Poll : 0 votes