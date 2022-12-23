High on Life “Krubis getting stuck and invisible” bug: How to fix, possible reason, and more

Squanch Games’ High on Life has had an incredibly positive reception ever since its launch a week ago.

Co-created by one of the makers of Adult Swims’ Rick and Morty, the game features humor that is quite reminiscent of the show which has been one of the most appealing factors of the game.

While there is a lot to enjoy in the title, there are certain issues that are compromising the community’s experience in the game. There are some bugs and performance issues that seem to be surfacing every now and then, with a few of them becoming quite annoying to deal with.

One such bug is the “Krubis getting stuck and invisible” which occurs when you are on Krubis’ bounty hunt, and will not allow you to take him out when it occurs.

It’s one of the more difficult bugs to deal with as there is no permanent solution apart from a few workarounds. Today’s guide will therefore go over some of the steps that you can take to deal with the “Krubis getting stuck and invisible” error in High on Life.

Fixing the “Krubis getting stuck and invisible” bug in High on Life

According to many community members, one of the biggest issues that cause this bug has to do with High on Life not reading the game files in the installation directory properly, which can be due to some corrupted files.

Hence, to be able to deal with it, here are a few things that you can do,

1) Scan and repair files

Players on PC will be able to use the Steam or the Game Pass client to scan and repair all the High on Life files in the installation directory. To be able to do this you will just need to make your way to the game settings page of the client and click on the “scan and fix” option.

This will automatically start a process where either Steam or Game Pass will automatically go over all the files in the installation directory and fix the ones that they find to be damaged and corrupt.

2) Updating the game

Squanch Games are periodically updating the game to improve performance on all the platforms. Hence, it’s quite likely that the files that are installed for you might not match the latest version of the game.

You will be able to check for the latest update on the title on both PC and console, so if a new update is indeed available, then you are advised to download and install the latest patch.

3) Re-installing the game

While it might seem like a very drastic step to take, many in the community have mentioned that it has worked for them in dealing with the “Krubis getting stuck and invisible” bug in High on Life.

Uninstalling the game on both PC and Console, and then re-installing it seems to have fixed a lot of bugs and performance issues that the game seems to be facing.

If none of the above steps work for you when it comes to dealing with the problem, then the best thing will be to wait for an update to fix it. Squanch Games are aware of the multiple issues that the game is facing and they will be channeling hotfixes for them in the coming weeks.

