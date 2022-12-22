How to obtain the Epic Legendary Prize achievement in High on Life

Presently, there are plenty of trophies and achievements that you'll be able to unlock as you make your way through High on Life, completing the game's main storyline and various bounties. While most of the achievements are fairly simple and relatively easy to unlock, there are a few in this first-person shooter game that are quite complicated to accomplish.

One such trophy is the Epic Legendary Prize, which isn't something that players can obtain by simply following the main narrative. Being one of the hardest achievements to unlock, several players are having a fair bit of trouble trying to unlock this particular one.

Fortunately, getting this achievement does not require much skill or too much investment of time on your part, especially if you know what you're required to do to complete it. Hence, today’s guide will specifically go over all the steps that you will need to take in order to obtain the Epic Legendary Prize achievement in High on Life.

Obtaining the Epic Legendary Prize achievement in High on Life

The Epic Legendary Prize achievement in High on Life is one of the most random trophies that you can obtain in the game. For this particular achievement, you'll be required to be present near Gene as he sits on the couch in your house flicking away through different channels.

To unlock this achievement in the game, you will be required to:

Wait until Gene spends the entirety of the day sitting on the couch in your house while changing channels on the television. He will need to watch a specific advertisement in your presence for this achievement to be successfully unlocked.

You can reset the checkpoint every now and then as it resets as well as randomizes the ad that Gene must watch for this achievement. Essentially, you will need to wait for an advertisement that features a talking robot, and you will be required to watch the entire thing along with Gene.

Once the advertisement comes to an end and you have fully watched through it, you will automatically unlock the Epic Legendary Prize achievement in High on Life. This is certainly one of the most random trophies that you can get your hands on in the game, and because of this bizarre way of achieving it, many players within the community were confused as to how to get it.

Interestingly, this is perhaps the only instance where Gene acts as a useful NPC in the game. While some consider him to be one of the biggest nuisances in High on Life, if you're looking for a completionist run in the game, you will be required to watch this advertisement with him to complete this incredibly rare achievement.

Once you're done unlocking this achievement, you can either choose to let Gene leave your home or stay on the couch. Despite being a disturbance for most players, Gene can still be a fun distraction to have around every time you look to boot up the bounty machine.

