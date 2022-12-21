How to unlock and finish the secret ending in High on Life to obtain the Sequel Bait achievement

There is a lot to enjoy in Squanch Games’ latest title, High on Life, from the unique talking guns and the Rick and Morty-esque comedy to the secret ending.

Unlocking the secret ending is not as easy as it sounds. It’s one of the hardest tasks in the game. However, players will be rewarded for their troubles with the Sequel Bait achievement and access to a teaser for the title's planned sequel.

Many players are trying to unlock the secret ending in High on Life but are having a great deal of trouble doing so.

Therefore, today’s guide goes over how you can unlock and complete the secret ending and obtain the Sequel Bait achievement in High on Life.

You must get your hands on the Human Haven Keycard to unlock and complete the secret ending in High on Life

To unlock and complete the secret ending in High on Life, you must get your hands on the Human Haven Keycard. You must also have defeated the Garmantous.

Follow the instructions below to unlock the secret ending in Squanch Games’ latest title:

Get your hands on the Human Haven keycard, which you can get after you have completed the Nipilon’s Bounty. Once you have defeated the Mantis, you will need to make your way back home, interact with the Bounty machine, and head to Clugg’s office, which will be under Nova Sanctus.

However, Clugg will not be in his office. Instead, you will find the Human Haven Keycard on his desk. After obtaining the keycard, you will once again need to make your way back home to the Bounty machine.

You will now have the option to make your way to Human Haven. There, you will find a fence that says, “Do Not Climb.” However, you will need to climb over it. Use your Jetpack to make your way upwards till you reach a door with red lights, which will have the sign, “Don’t Trespass.”

You will need to use the keycard here. This will automatically trigger the secret ending of the game. After you make your way through the door, you will find a tunnel with a spinning fan on the right. You need to freeze the fan and drop down.

There will be another spinning fan that you must freeze. Doing this will ultimately get you the secret ending of High on Life.

The secret ending is one of the more complicated things to unlock in High on Life. However, once it is unlocked, it will provide you with a teaser for the game's sequel. You will also automatically be able to unlock the Sequel Bait trophy/achievement.

Squanch Games’ latest title has been an absolute hit for many players. It is one of the most played games on both Steam and Game Pass in recent days. Hence, fans must be thrilled to hear that a sequel is in the works.

