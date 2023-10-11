Hiko CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

The launch of CS2 was certainly a big event for the FPS (First Person Shooter) community. This sequel to the iconic CS:GO offered fans some new changes and improvements as opposed to the predecessor. As such, many pro players and streamers decided to give this new title a go, and one of them is Hiko.
Spencer "Hiko" Martin is a former Counter-Strike professional who has played for renowned teams like compLexity Gaming, Cloud9, Team Liquid, etc. He primarily fulfilled the role of a Rifler (lurker) for his team.
Hiko is a reputed former Counter-Strike pro who has several achievements to his name, including a second-place finish at the ESL One: Cologne 2016 and a top-four finish at two more Majors, namely Dreamhack Winter 2013 and MLG Columbus 2016, among other top-tier competitions. He retired from CS:GO in 2020 to compete in Riot Games's tactical shooter, Valorant.
Everything fans need to know about Hiko's CS2 settings (2023)
After a few years as a pro player in Valorant, Hiko decided to retire as a player and shifted to full-time content creation for 100 Thieves. Recently, he has been streaming both Valorant and CS2 to his fans. Mentioned below are the known settings that Hiko has been using in CS2.
Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 1.07
- eDPI: 1712
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.00
- Hz: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
- Drawoutline: 1
- Apha: 255
- Color: 2
- Blue: Unknown
- Green: Unknown
- Red: Unknown
- Dot: 1
- Gap: -3
- Size: 2
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 0
- Sniper Width: Unknown
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
Video settings
- Resolution: 2560x1440
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Scaling Mode: Unknown
- Color Mode: Computer Monitor
- Brightness: 93%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Refresh Rate: 270 Hz
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8x MSAA
- Global Shadow Quality: Very High
- Model/Texture Detail: High
- Texture Filtering Mode: Anisotropic 16x
- Shader Detail: High
- Particle Detail: Very High
- Ambient Occlusion: High
- High Dynamic Range: Quality
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disabled (Highest Quality)
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled
Gear
- Monitor: ASUS ROG SWIFT XG27AQM
- Mouse: ASUS ROG Harpe Ace
- Keyboard: Razer Blackwidow TE
- Headset: JBL Quantum One
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE-HiKo Edition
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i9-10900K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
- Motherboard: ASRock Z490 Extreme4
- RAM: TEAMGROUP T-Force Delta RGB 16GB
- Case: NZXT H510i
The above settings can help by providing a smooth start for beginners. However, they will need to follow an aim routine and learn lineups to further improve their gameplay.
As CS2 continues to grow with millions of players, it will be interesting to see how much further it can reach with its “free to play” approach and the start of its esports scene. The new iteration has a very good chance of surpassing its predecessor, CS:GO, if handled correctly.