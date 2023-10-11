Hiko CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

The launch of CS2 was certainly a big event for the FPS (First Person Shooter) community. This sequel to the iconic CS:GO offered fans some new changes and improvements as opposed to the predecessor. As such, many pro players and streamers decided to give this new title a go, and one of them is Hiko.

Spencer "Hiko" Martin is a former Counter-Strike professional who has played for renowned teams like compLexity Gaming, Cloud9, Team Liquid, etc. He primarily fulfilled the role of a Rifler (lurker) for his team.

Hiko is a reputed former Counter-Strike pro who has several achievements to his name, including a second-place finish at the ESL One: Cologne 2016 and a top-four finish at two more Majors, namely Dreamhack Winter 2013 and MLG Columbus 2016, among other top-tier competitions. He retired from CS:GO in 2020 to compete in Riot Games's tactical shooter, Valorant.

Everything fans need to know about Hiko's CS2 settings (2023)

After a few years as a pro player in Valorant, Hiko decided to retire as a player and shifted to full-time content creation for 100 Thieves. Recently, he has been streaming both Valorant and CS2 to his fans. Mentioned below are the known settings that Hiko has been using in CS2.

Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity: 1.07

eDPI: 1712

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.00

Hz: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Drawoutline: 1

Apha: 255

Color: 2

Blue: Unknown

Green: Unknown

Red: Unknown

Dot: 1

Gap: -3

Size: 2

Style: 4

Thickness: 0

Sniper Width: Unknown

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Video settings

Resolution: 2560x1440

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Scaling Mode: Unknown

Color Mode: Computer Monitor

Brightness: 93%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Refresh Rate: 270 Hz

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8x MSAA

Global Shadow Quality: Very High

Model/Texture Detail: High

Texture Filtering Mode: Anisotropic 16x

Shader Detail: High

Particle Detail: Very High

Ambient Occlusion: High

High Dynamic Range: Quality

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disabled (Highest Quality)

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled

Gear

Monitor: ASUS ROG SWIFT XG27AQM

Mouse: ASUS ROG Harpe Ace

Keyboard: Razer Blackwidow TE

Headset: JBL Quantum One

Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE-HiKo Edition

PC Specs

Processor: Intel Core i9-10900K

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

Motherboard: ASRock Z490 Extreme4

RAM: TEAMGROUP T-Force Delta RGB 16GB

Case: NZXT H510i

The above settings can help by providing a smooth start for beginners. However, they will need to follow an aim routine and learn lineups to further improve their gameplay.

As CS2 continues to grow with millions of players, it will be interesting to see how much further it can reach with its “free to play” approach and the start of its esports scene. The new iteration has a very good chance of surpassing its predecessor, CS:GO, if handled correctly.